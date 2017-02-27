10 Zimbabweans the World needs to know

Rockford Josphat aka Roki Gold PIC: COURTESY OF POVOAFRIKA

The following is a list of Zimbabwe’s 10 international breakthrough hopefuls.

The list is not in any hierarchy or competitive order, but a compilation based on various factors and merits that are of international appeal and potential.

Born Rockford Josphats, Roki is probably one of the biggest unrealised musical potential Zimbabwe ever had. A songwriter, musician, dancer, choreographer, and producer, the artist is a creative genius, a gifted, versatile lyricist whose energy and stage presence is magical.

If the talent and energy he has had been well channeled and properly managed, by now we could be frequently reading Wizkid, Davido, Roki, Cassper, Chemeleone, Diamond Platnumz in the same line.

Creative thinker, fashion designer and entrepreneur.

One artist who serenaded the Zimbabwean audience and brought HAPPYINESS to their faces. His compelling and informed lyrical dexterity, complemented by astute creative acumen have earned him so much love and appreciation across the social strata. Having earned his stripes as a member of the Few Kings group the artist is a ticking time bomb musically.

At only 18 the songstress is proving to be a force to reckon with. Having been catapulted on the music scene by her hit track, ‘Ndibereke’, followed up by her debut album ’18th Rollercoaster’, which earned her a NAMA nomination, she is proving to be more than a one-hit wonder.

Tamy’s recent single ‘Ndozvandiri’ is already receiving heavy rotation on local radios. The SundayMail describes her as, “Zimbabwe’s musical bombshell” . Her future looks so bright, and no doubt, her voice will soon be heard playing beyond the borders.

Many may still wonder, what was Jah Prayzah had seen when he signed the reggae / dancehall artist to his Military Touch Movement? Well the 24-year-old talented vocal sensation from Mbare bears one of the finest voices Africa has been blessed with. Africa’s finest yes, but i will call him the world’s finest. BBC 1Extra and Jamaica’s Sun City Radio were already charmed by his voice even way before most Zimbos had seen the star rise.

He is probably the fastest rising Zimbabwean artist. His rise is no act of luck but a myriad of factors namely, exceptional talent, hard work, versatility, quality productions, informed marketing and great management. To that list also add humility too. Takura, a former member of Soul Afrika has literary set the standard and renewed our hopes and faith for a breakthrough on the bigger global stage.

Hate him or like him the boy has mad talent, an amazing voice and great composing skills. A product and a survivour of the urban grooves era. Trevor’s musical genius is compelling. To date he remains one of the most talented RnB musicians Zimbabwe gave birth to. I believe the signs for good rains and an international stage harvest have for long been there. The breakthrough is inevitable.

Ammara Brown Daughter to a music legend Andy Brown, the stunningly talented Afro-pop sensation’s vocal prowess is escalating her to the top. With no album to her name to date, Brown continues to mesmerize fans with her electrifying live performances complemented by her scintillating choreography. The mbira and piano player is set to strike down patriarchy on the Zimbabwe music scene. Her visuals and audio have started to diffuse on the international arena and is proving unstoppable.

Bryan K The artist is literary a heavy machine pregnant with so much talent waiting to explode on the international stage. Raised in Chinhoyi, Bryan rose to fame in 2012 when he won the top prize at Starbrite talent search. A gifted Afro-soul, nimble-fingered guitarist whose impelling voice will definitely charm your soul.He is certainly destined for bigger things.

Cal_Vin. The proud Luveve self-producing rapper is an adroit wordsmith whose determination to conquer the world stage is already evident from the appetite and nerve in his hustle. Having won multiple awards at home and toured Botswana, Germany,South AfricaA and several Zimbabwean cities, he is indeed flying on the radar for an international landing.

Sadly, prophets are seldom celebrated in their own land. South Africa’s most celebrated hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest(in 2015) had this to say about Cal_vin, “My favorite Zimbabwean rapper is Ca_lvin, he intimidates me. If Calvin was to rap in South Africa, he would be greater.”