Evan Mawarire named most influential Zimbabwean under 40 for 2016

Evan Mawarire with Zimbabwean students at Stellenbosch University. PIC: STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY
There was a time this year when Evan Mawarire was close to starting a revolution in Zimbabwe. Actually, he did start one, but realised that he had become the centre of a political storm that he was not ready for. So he aborted the movement that was swelling in size and momentum around him. For his ability to move masses of young Zimbabweans from a position of apathy to active participation and discussion in Zimbabwe’s political arena, Mawarire has been named this year’s most influential Zimbabwean under 40.

The Gorindemabwe Frontier, which has just released its 2016 list of 100 most influential Zimbabweans under 40, has been publishing the lists since 2011. Walter Chimene, representative of the list compilers, told Zimbo Jam that this year pastors Walter Magaya and Emmanuel Makandiwa had been promoted to the Hall of Fame.
In 2014, pastors Magaya and Makandiwa took the two top spots respectively. In 2015 Magaya was again at number 1, followed by Jah Prayzah at 2nd position and Makandiwa at third.

Chimene commented on current leadership trends among young people in Zimbabwe, “There is more disruption in terms of visionary direction, a disregard of the old guard, a new paradigm of thinking and that you don’t have to be political to be a patriot.”

He also spoke about shortcomings of young leadership in Zimbabwe. “The areas of shortcomings include the need to rebrand for global audiences, looking beyond excelling just in Zimbabwe and also, the need for more collaborative innovations among young Zimbabweans, not just being selfish.

Mawarire was 27th on the list last year, 35th the year before that and 39th in 2013 as head pastor and founder of His Generation Church and author of a number of books.

Here is Gorindemabwe’s full 2016 list of 100 most influential Zimbabweans under 40:

1) Evan Mawarire
Trendsetter – #ThisFlag Movement Founder
Gamechanger | Disruptor | Critic

2) Nigel Mugamu
Founder –  263 Chat
Moderator | Innovator | Critic 

 3) Lawrence Moyo
Editor – H-Metro
Writer | Analyst | Critic 

4) Tawanda Mutyebere
Founder – Chicken Slice
Enterpreneur | Musician | Philanthropist

5) Chris Mugaga
CEO – Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce
Speaker | Researcher | Writer    

6) Kudzai Chipanga
Politburo Member Zanu pf
Politician | Activist | Developmentalist

 7) Brains Muchemwa
CEO Oxlink Capital
Strategist | Analyst | Researcher 

8) Advocate Nelson Chamisa
Vice President,MDC-T
Politician | Activist | Philanthropist

9)  Thabetha Kanengoni-Malinga
Minister of State in The Vice Presidents Office
Developmentalist | Activist | Critic  

10) Jah Prayzah (Mukudzei Mukombe)
Lead Singer of 3rd Generation Band
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador

11) Charles Manyuchi
Champion Boxer
Boxer | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist

12)  Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa
Celebtated Media Personality
Presenter | Activist | Brand Ambassador

13)  Dr Patson Dzamara
President – Off The Hook Group
Activist | Author | Philanthropist

14) Mabasa Sasa
 Editor In Chief The Sunday Mail
Writer | Critic | Analyst  

15)  Wicknell Chivhayo
Managing Director – Intratrek Zimbabwe
Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter

16)  Charles Mushinga
Editor – The Bridge
Writer | Developmentalist | Critic 

17) Batsirai Java
Founder Terbanacles of Grace Ministries
Speaker | Entrepreneur | Developmentalist

18) Chamu Chiwanza
President – Affairmative Action Group
Entrepreneur | Activist | Entertainer    

19) Munyaradzi Gwatidzo
CEO Astro Mobile
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Developmentalist 

20) Advocate Arthur Marara
Founder – Greatness Clinic Trust
Attorney | Author | Speaker 

21)   Advocate Thabani Mpofu
The Chamber Advocates of Zimbabwe
Developmentalist | Activist | BrandAmbasssdor

22)  Alson Darikayi

Spokesperson – Miss Tourism Zimbabwe
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Strategist

23) Farai Gundani
Contributor- Forbes Africa
Writer | Entrepreneur | Media Personality 

24) Pakvo Mutendera
Investment Evangelist
Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter

25) Psychology Maziwisa
Member of Parliamen Highfield, ZANU PF
Writer | Developmentalist | Critic  

26) Frank Buyanga
Serial Entrepreneur
Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter   

27) Happiness Zengeni
Business Editor The Herald
Analyst | Critic | Developmentalist

28) McDonald  Gurura
Celebrated Media Personality
MC | Presenter | Brand Ambassador 

29) Gloria Zaravanhu
General Manager Corporate Services-NICOZ Diamond
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Critic

30)  Phatisani Sibanda
DJ – Star FM
Presenter | Host | Master of Ceremonies

31) Carl Joshua Ncube
Pioneer – Zim International Comedy Movement
Stand Up Comic | Animator | Graphic Designer  

32)   Nicholas Bhero
Founder – Impact 360
Entrepreneur | Speaker | Playwright

33) Zororo Makamba
Branding Enthusiast
Presenter | Entertainer | Entrepreneur  

34) Vukani Dhladhla
Founder – Abiding Hope Global Ministries
Speaker | Author | Critic  

35) Oscar Pambuka
Celebrated Media Personality
Presenter | Producer | Panelist 

36) Tendai Garwe
Human Rights Activist
Speaker | Critic | Developmentalist

37) Plot Mhako
Artistic Director – Jibilika Dance Trust
Entrepreneur | Activist | Brand Ambassador

38) Tawanda Gudhlanga
DJ-Spot FM
Presenter | Analyst | Critic 

39) Maud Chifamba
Celebrated Young Academic
Pioneer | Trendsetter | Activist   

40)   Killer T
Celebrated Zimdancehall Artist
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassdaor

41) Mudiwahood
Celebrated Artist
Musician | Entrepreneur | Brand Ambassador

42)   Misheck Gondo
Director – National Association of Youth Organisations
Activist | Developmentalist | Writer

43) Phillip Chidavaenzi
Celebtared Researcher
Writer | Critic | Developmentalist    

44) Tommy Deushele
Creative Director – Simba Savannah
Strategist | Pioneer | Trendsetter

45) Fungai Tichawangana
Chief Imagineer Exist Digital Media Group
Entrepreneur | Critic | Photojournalist

46) Barry Manandi
Director Columbus TV
Presenter | Strategist | Brand Specialist  

47)   Vimbai Mutinhiri
Co-Host Star Gist
Supermodel | Presenter | Singer

48)   Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Gokwe- Nembudziya (MP), ZANU PF
Politician | Activist | Developmentalist

49)   Tonderai Rutsito
Founder – TechnoMag
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Critic 

50)   Larry Kwirirayi
Founder – Three Men On A Boat
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Critic 

51) Taku Chingonzo
Co-Founder – Saisai Wireless
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Acticist

52) Munyaradzi Takawira
Country Leader – J Life Africa
Activist | Trainer | Critic

53)   DJ Templeman
DJ Star FM
Pioneer | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist

 54)  NoViolet Bulawayo
Award Winning Author
Academic | Critic | Activist

55) Tongai Chirisa
Celebrated Actor
Pioneer | Trendsetter | Brand Ambassador 

56)  Danai Gurira
Pioneer – ZimHolywood Movement
Actor | Filmmaker | Playwright 

57)   Joseph Madziyire
Founder – Zimpraise
Pioneer|Trendsetter|Brand Ambassador

58) Dr Mike Joka
Founder Corporate 24 Group of Hospitals
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Philanthropist  

59)  Livingstone Dzikira
Director – Zimbabwe Youth Council
Politician | Activist | Developmentalist

60)  Mike Madhodha
Celebrated Sportscaster
Creative Director | Presenter | Critic

61) Tsitsi Mutendi
Founding Editor> Jewel Magazine
Critic | Developmentalist | Consultant 

62) Napoleon Nyanhi
Celebrated Media Personality
Brand Ambassador | Presenter | Critic  

63)   Oscar Habeenzu
Chairman>iNduku Publishing Group
Author | Activist | Developmentalist

64)  Rudo Nyangulu
Serial Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur | Photographer | Philanthropist

65)   Joel Gombera
Group Marketing Manager> CBZ Holdings
Speaker | Developmentalist | Philanthropist  

66) Titus Gwemende
Economic Governace and Trade Portfolio Expert
Speaker | Writer | Activist  

67)   Winky D (Wallace Chirumiko)
President – Ninja Movement
Singer | Producer | Brand Ambassador

68) Samuelle Dimairho
Co-Founder- Chengetedzai Depository Company
Pioneer | Trendsetter | Entrepreneur  

69)Acie Lumumba
Leader- Viva Zimbabwe
Politician | Activist | Critic

70) Alvin Nyika
Founder- Core Foundation
Innovator | Critic | Activist

71)  Rumbi Katedza
Founder – MaiJai Films
Film maker | Activist | Panelist

72)   Simon Bere
Chief Strategist – Simon Bere Inc.
Strategist | Trainer | Critic

73)   Nigel Jack
Founder – Jaden Media
Author | Filmmaker | Critic

74)   Nqobizitha Mlilo
Founder -Enqore Media
Director | Animator | Speaker

75) Fungai Machirori
Founder –  Her Zimbabwe
Photojournalist | Blogger | Critic 

76) Mathias Mhere
Gospel Sensation
Musician | Activist | Brand Ambassador

77) Elton Ziki
Political Commentator
Researcher | Activist | Analyst

78)   Tawanda Chikosi
Technology Evangelist
Entrepreneur | Trendsetter |Brand Ambassador

79) Brian Soko
Celebrated Music Mogul
Producer/Presenter/Brand Ambassador

80) Beverly Sibanda
Lead Dancer – Bev and The Sexy Angels
Dancer | Activist | Musician

81)  Gilmore Tee
Celebrated Style Icon
Presenter | Stylist | Brand Ambassador

82) Mbo Mahocs
Celebrated Socialite
Musician | Stylist |Fashionista

83) Marc Mandisoul
Celebrated Entertainer
Producer | Presenter | Brand Ambassador

84)   Colin Moyo –Nduna
Documentary Researcher
Researcher | Activist |Writer 

85)   Tafadzwa Zimoyo
Entertainment Personality
Writer | Researcher |Brand Ambassador 

86) Sharon Muguwu
Entertainment Writer – Daily News
Researcher | Analyst | Developmentalist 

87) Khama Billiart
Celebrated Footballer
Icon | Trendsetter | Brand Ambassador

88)  DJ Dee Nosh
CEO – 2 Kings Entertainment
Host | Pioneer | Brand Ambassador 

89) Chris Chenga
Economic Commentator
Speaker | Researcher | Writer

90) Cynthia Mare
Celebrated Musician
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador 

91) Aldrian Harrison
Founder-Zim Hip Hop Artist
Host/Producer/Brand Ambassador

92) David Chakombera
Strategy Consultant
Stategist | Brand Ambassador | Researcher

93) Priscilla Chigariro-Gessen
Founder – Zimbabwe Fashion Week
Supermodel | Activist | Entrepreneur 

94) Marry (Commonly misspelt ‘Mary’) Chiwenga
Chairperson – Miss Zimbabwe Trust
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Philanthropist  

95)   Tenford Chitanana
Artistic Director – Zimbabwe Youth Festival
Film maker | Critic | Activist

96) Leeroy Gopal
Award Winning Actor
Pioneer | Trensetter | Entrepreneur

97)  Cal_vin
Hip Hop Sensation
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador

98) Advocate Fadzai Mahere
Celebrated Trendsetter
Strategist | Activist | Developmentalist

99) Amara Brown
Celebrated Artist
Musician | Activist | Brand Ambassador

100) Bhutisi
Celebrated Comedian
Actor | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist

  3. Congratulations Evan. You did an amazing thing for your country. Some say you betrayed us, but it was your fight to choose. You awakened many sleeping lions and hopefully one day they will rise up and fight

    Reply

    1. Iwe, Evan betrayed us big time. Why did he start something he could not finish? We all got so excited and believed we had found a leader, but just a little friction and he backed down!!!??? Not acceptable. I still feel betrayed and let down – big time.

      Reply

  9. Dear Gorindemabwe, you decided to start producing these lists and people actually started taking you seriously so will YOU take your job of compiling this list seriously. Don’t just put your friends and people you know on the list. How about all those Zimbabweans out there who are doing amazing work and have gained influence but never make it onto your list? Widen your horizons.

    Reply

  12. After all’s said and done, Evan did stand up where others did not dare. Whatever the outcome, he made a stand and made a difference.

    Reply

