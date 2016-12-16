Evan Mawarire named most influential Zimbabwean under 40 for 2016

There was a time this year when Evan Mawarire was close to starting a revolution in Zimbabwe. Actually, he did start one, but realised that he had become the centre of a political storm that he was not ready for. So he aborted the movement that was swelling in size and momentum around him. For his ability to move masses of young Zimbabweans from a position of apathy to active participation and discussion in Zimbabwe’s political arena, Mawarire has been named this year’s most influential Zimbabwean under 40.
The Gorindemabwe Frontier, which has just released its 2016 list of 100 most influential Zimbabweans under 40, has been publishing the lists since 2011. Walter Chimene, representative of the list compilers, told Zimbo Jam that this year pastors Walter Magaya and Emmanuel Makandiwa had been promoted to the Hall of Fame.
In 2014, pastors Magaya and Makandiwa took the two top spots respectively. In 2015 Magaya was again at number 1, followed by Jah Prayzah at 2nd position and Makandiwa at third.
Chimene commented on current leadership trends among young people in Zimbabwe, “There is more disruption in terms of visionary direction, a disregard of the old guard, a new paradigm of thinking and that you don’t have to be political to be a patriot.”
He also spoke about shortcomings of young leadership in Zimbabwe. “The areas of shortcomings include the need to rebrand for global audiences, looking beyond excelling just in Zimbabwe and also, the need for more collaborative innovations among young Zimbabweans, not just being selfish.
Mawarire was 27th on the list last year, 35th the year before that and 39th in 2013 as head pastor and founder of His Generation Church and author of a number of books.
Here is Gorindemabwe’s full 2016 list of 100 most influential Zimbabweans under 40:
1) Evan Mawarire
Trendsetter – #ThisFlag Movement Founder
Gamechanger | Disruptor | Critic
2) Nigel Mugamu
Founder – 263 Chat
Moderator | Innovator | Critic
3) Lawrence Moyo
Editor – H-Metro
Writer | Analyst | Critic
4) Tawanda Mutyebere
Founder – Chicken Slice
Enterpreneur | Musician | Philanthropist
5) Chris Mugaga
CEO – Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce
Speaker | Researcher | Writer
6) Kudzai Chipanga
Politburo Member Zanu pf
Politician | Activist | Developmentalist
7) Brains Muchemwa
CEO Oxlink Capital
Strategist | Analyst | Researcher
8) Advocate Nelson Chamisa
Vice President,MDC-T
Politician | Activist | Philanthropist
9) Thabetha Kanengoni-Malinga
Minister of State in The Vice Presidents Office
Developmentalist | Activist | Critic
10) Jah Prayzah (Mukudzei Mukombe)
Lead Singer of 3rd Generation Band
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador
11) Charles Manyuchi
Champion Boxer
Boxer | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist
12) Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa
Celebtated Media Personality
Presenter | Activist | Brand Ambassador
13) Dr Patson Dzamara
President – Off The Hook Group
Activist | Author | Philanthropist
14) Mabasa Sasa
Editor In Chief The Sunday Mail
Writer | Critic | Analyst
15) Wicknell Chivhayo
Managing Director – Intratrek Zimbabwe
Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter
16) Charles Mushinga
Editor – The Bridge
Writer | Developmentalist | Critic
17) Batsirai Java
Founder Terbanacles of Grace Ministries
Speaker | Entrepreneur | Developmentalist
18) Chamu Chiwanza
President – Affairmative Action Group
Entrepreneur | Activist | Entertainer
19) Munyaradzi Gwatidzo
CEO Astro Mobile
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Developmentalist
20) Advocate Arthur Marara
Founder – Greatness Clinic Trust
Attorney | Author | Speaker
21) Advocate Thabani Mpofu
The Chamber Advocates of Zimbabwe
Developmentalist | Activist | BrandAmbasssdor
22) Alson Darikayi
Spokesperson – Miss Tourism Zimbabwe
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Strategist
23) Farai Gundani
Contributor- Forbes Africa
Writer | Entrepreneur | Media Personality
24) Pakvo Mutendera
Investment Evangelist
Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter
25) Psychology Maziwisa
Member of Parliamen Highfield, ZANU PF
Writer | Developmentalist | Critic
26) Frank Buyanga
Serial Entrepreneur
Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter
27) Happiness Zengeni
Business Editor The Herald
Analyst | Critic | Developmentalist
28) McDonald Gurura
Celebrated Media Personality
MC | Presenter | Brand Ambassador
29) Gloria Zaravanhu
General Manager Corporate Services-NICOZ Diamond
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Critic
30) Phatisani Sibanda
DJ – Star FM
Presenter | Host | Master of Ceremonies
31) Carl Joshua Ncube
Pioneer – Zim International Comedy Movement
Stand Up Comic | Animator | Graphic Designer
32) Nicholas Bhero
Founder – Impact 360
Entrepreneur | Speaker | Playwright
33) Zororo Makamba
Branding Enthusiast
Presenter | Entertainer | Entrepreneur
34) Vukani Dhladhla
Founder – Abiding Hope Global Ministries
Speaker | Author | Critic
35) Oscar Pambuka
Celebrated Media Personality
Presenter | Producer | Panelist
36) Tendai Garwe
Human Rights Activist
Speaker | Critic | Developmentalist
37) Plot Mhako
Artistic Director – Jibilika Dance Trust
Entrepreneur | Activist | Brand Ambassador
38) Tawanda Gudhlanga
DJ-Spot FM
Presenter | Analyst | Critic
39) Maud Chifamba
Celebrated Young Academic
Pioneer | Trendsetter | Activist
40) Killer T
Celebrated Zimdancehall Artist
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassdaor
41) Mudiwahood
Celebrated Artist
Musician | Entrepreneur | Brand Ambassador
42) Misheck Gondo
Director – National Association of Youth Organisations
Activist | Developmentalist | Writer
43) Phillip Chidavaenzi
Celebtared Researcher
Writer | Critic | Developmentalist
44) Tommy Deushele
Creative Director – Simba Savannah
Strategist | Pioneer | Trendsetter
45) Fungai Tichawangana
Chief Imagineer Exist Digital Media Group
Entrepreneur | Critic | Photojournalist
46) Barry Manandi
Director Columbus TV
Presenter | Strategist | Brand Specialist
47) Vimbai Mutinhiri
Co-Host Star Gist
Supermodel | Presenter | Singer
48) Justice Mayor Wadyajena
Gokwe- Nembudziya (MP), ZANU PF
Politician | Activist | Developmentalist
49) Tonderai Rutsito
Founder – TechnoMag
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Critic
50) Larry Kwirirayi
Founder – Three Men On A Boat
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Critic
51) Taku Chingonzo
Co-Founder – Saisai Wireless
Innovator | Entrepreneur | Acticist
52) Munyaradzi Takawira
Country Leader – J Life Africa
Activist | Trainer | Critic
53) DJ Templeman
DJ Star FM
Pioneer | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist
54) NoViolet Bulawayo
Award Winning Author
Academic | Critic | Activist
55) Tongai Chirisa
Celebrated Actor
Pioneer | Trendsetter | Brand Ambassador
56) Danai Gurira
Pioneer – ZimHolywood Movement
Actor | Filmmaker | Playwright
57) Joseph Madziyire
Founder – Zimpraise
Pioneer|Trendsetter|Brand Ambassador
58) Dr Mike Joka
Founder Corporate 24 Group of Hospitals
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Philanthropist
59) Livingstone Dzikira
Director – Zimbabwe Youth Council
Politician | Activist | Developmentalist
60) Mike Madhodha
Celebrated Sportscaster
Creative Director | Presenter | Critic
61) Tsitsi Mutendi
Founding Editor> Jewel Magazine
Critic | Developmentalist | Consultant
62) Napoleon Nyanhi
Celebrated Media Personality
Brand Ambassador | Presenter | Critic
63) Oscar Habeenzu
Chairman>iNduku Publishing Group
Author | Activist | Developmentalist
64) Rudo Nyangulu
Serial Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur | Photographer | Philanthropist
65) Joel Gombera
Group Marketing Manager> CBZ Holdings
Speaker | Developmentalist | Philanthropist
66) Titus Gwemende
Economic Governace and Trade Portfolio Expert
Speaker | Writer | Activist
67) Winky D (Wallace Chirumiko)
President – Ninja Movement
Singer | Producer | Brand Ambassador
68) Samuelle Dimairho
Co-Founder- Chengetedzai Depository Company
Pioneer | Trendsetter | Entrepreneur
69)Acie Lumumba
Leader- Viva Zimbabwe
Politician | Activist | Critic
70) Alvin Nyika
Founder- Core Foundation
Innovator | Critic | Activist
71) Rumbi Katedza
Founder – MaiJai Films
Film maker | Activist | Panelist
72) Simon Bere
Chief Strategist – Simon Bere Inc.
Strategist | Trainer | Critic
73) Nigel Jack
Founder – Jaden Media
Author | Filmmaker | Critic
74) Nqobizitha Mlilo
Founder -Enqore Media
Director | Animator | Speaker
75) Fungai Machirori
Founder – Her Zimbabwe
Photojournalist | Blogger | Critic
76) Mathias Mhere
Gospel Sensation
Musician | Activist | Brand Ambassador
77) Elton Ziki
Political Commentator
Researcher | Activist | Analyst
78) Tawanda Chikosi
Technology Evangelist
Entrepreneur | Trendsetter |Brand Ambassador
79) Brian Soko
Celebrated Music Mogul
Producer/Presenter/Brand Ambassador
80) Beverly Sibanda
Lead Dancer – Bev and The Sexy Angels
Dancer | Activist | Musician
81) Gilmore Tee
Celebrated Style Icon
Presenter | Stylist | Brand Ambassador
82) Mbo Mahocs
Celebrated Socialite
Musician | Stylist |Fashionista
83) Marc Mandisoul
Celebrated Entertainer
Producer | Presenter | Brand Ambassador
84) Colin Moyo –Nduna
Documentary Researcher
Researcher | Activist |Writer
85) Tafadzwa Zimoyo
Entertainment Personality
Writer | Researcher |Brand Ambassador
86) Sharon Muguwu
Entertainment Writer – Daily News
Researcher | Analyst | Developmentalist
87) Khama Billiart
Celebrated Footballer
Icon | Trendsetter | Brand Ambassador
88) DJ Dee Nosh
CEO – 2 Kings Entertainment
Host | Pioneer | Brand Ambassador
89) Chris Chenga
Economic Commentator
Speaker | Researcher | Writer
90) Cynthia Mare
Celebrated Musician
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador
91) Aldrian Harrison
Founder-Zim Hip Hop Artist
Host/Producer/Brand Ambassador
92) David Chakombera
Strategy Consultant
Stategist | Brand Ambassador | Researcher
93) Priscilla Chigariro-Gessen
Founder – Zimbabwe Fashion Week
Supermodel | Activist | Entrepreneur
94) Marry (Commonly misspelt ‘Mary’) Chiwenga
Chairperson – Miss Zimbabwe Trust
Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Philanthropist
95) Tenford Chitanana
Artistic Director – Zimbabwe Youth Festival
Film maker | Critic | Activist
96) Leeroy Gopal
Award Winning Actor
Pioneer | Trensetter | Entrepreneur
97) Cal_vin
Hip Hop Sensation
Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador
98) Advocate Fadzai Mahere
Celebrated Trendsetter
Strategist | Activist | Developmentalist
99) Amara Brown
Celebrated Artist
Musician | Activist | Brand Ambassador
100) Bhutisi
Celebrated Comedian
Actor | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist
13 Comments
Respect
Some of you have never spoken up for anything. You just eait to complain when others are recognized. Shame on you
Congratulations Evan. You did an amazing thing for your country. Some say you betrayed us, but it was your fight to choose. You awakened many sleeping lions and hopefully one day they will rise up and fight
Iwe, Evan betrayed us big time. Why did he start something he could not finish? We all got so excited and believed we had found a leader, but just a little friction and he backed down!!!??? Not acceptable. I still feel betrayed and let down – big time.
Biased bull
I don’t know why people even pay attention to these things. Influential what what. Nonsense
All you guys complaining non stop, just shut up, sit down and start your own lists.
Every year I read this list and laugh
Every year Gorindemabwe does it again – makes me laugh
I agree with number one. All the rest are questionable.
Dear Gorindemabwe, you decided to start producing these lists and people actually started taking you seriously so will YOU take your job of compiling this list seriously. Don’t just put your friends and people you know on the list. How about all those Zimbabweans out there who are doing amazing work and have gained influence but never make it onto your list? Widen your horizons.
Gorindemabwe has produced basically the same list for 6 years and shuffled people around.
Ko KVG, MisRed, Willam Chui, etc! These lists of yours are totally rigged
After all’s said and done, Evan did stand up where others did not dare. Whatever the outcome, he made a stand and made a difference.