Evan Mawarire named most influential Zimbabwean under 40 for 2016

Evan Mawarire with Zimbabwean students at Stellenbosch University. PIC: STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY

There was a time this year when Evan Mawarire was close to starting a revolution in Zimbabwe. Actually, he did start one, but realised that he had become the centre of a political storm that he was not ready for. So he aborted the movement that was swelling in size and momentum around him. For his ability to move masses of young Zimbabweans from a position of apathy to active participation and discussion in Zimbabwe’s political arena, Mawarire has been named this year’s most influential Zimbabwean under 40.

The Gorindemabwe Frontier, which has just released its 2016 list of 100 most influential Zimbabweans under 40, has been publishing the lists since 2011. Walter Chimene, representative of the list compilers, told Zimbo Jam that this year pastors Walter Magaya and Emmanuel Makandiwa had been promoted to the Hall of Fame.

In 2014, pastors Magaya and Makandiwa took the two top spots respectively. In 2015 Magaya was again at number 1, followed by Jah Prayzah at 2nd position and Makandiwa at third.

Chimene commented on current leadership trends among young people in Zimbabwe, “There is more disruption in terms of visionary direction, a disregard of the old guard, a new paradigm of thinking and that you don’t have to be political to be a patriot.”

He also spoke about shortcomings of young leadership in Zimbabwe. “The areas of shortcomings include the need to rebrand for global audiences, looking beyond excelling just in Zimbabwe and also, the need for more collaborative innovations among young Zimbabweans, not just being selfish.

Mawarire was 27th on the list last year, 35th the year before that and 39th in 2013 as head pastor and founder of His Generation Church and author of a number of books.

Here is Gorindemabwe’s full 2016 list of 100 most influential Zimbabweans under 40:

1) Evan Mawarire

Trendsetter – #ThisFlag Movement Founder

Gamechanger | Disruptor | Critic

2) Nigel Mugamu

Founder – 263 Chat

Moderator | Innovator | Critic

3) Lawrence Moyo

Editor – H-Metro

Writer | Analyst | Critic

4) Tawanda Mutyebere

Founder – Chicken Slice

Enterpreneur | Musician | Philanthropist

5) Chris Mugaga

CEO – Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce

Speaker | Researcher | Writer

6) Kudzai Chipanga

Politburo Member Zanu pf

Politician | Activist | Developmentalist

7) Brains Muchemwa

CEO Oxlink Capital

Strategist | Analyst | Researcher

8) Advocate Nelson Chamisa

Vice President,MDC-T

Politician | Activist | Philanthropist

9) Thabetha Kanengoni-Malinga

Minister of State in The Vice Presidents Office

Developmentalist | Activist | Critic

10) Jah Prayzah (Mukudzei Mukombe)

Lead Singer of 3rd Generation Band

Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador

11) Charles Manyuchi

Champion Boxer

Boxer | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist

12) Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa

Celebtated Media Personality

Presenter | Activist | Brand Ambassador

13) Dr Patson Dzamara

President – Off The Hook Group

Activist | Author | Philanthropist

14) Mabasa Sasa

Editor In Chief The Sunday Mail

Writer | Critic | Analyst

15) Wicknell Chivhayo

Managing Director – Intratrek Zimbabwe

Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter

16) Charles Mushinga

Editor – The Bridge

Writer | Developmentalist | Critic

17) Batsirai Java

Founder Terbanacles of Grace Ministries

Speaker | Entrepreneur | Developmentalist

18) Chamu Chiwanza

President – Affairmative Action Group

Entrepreneur | Activist | Entertainer

19) Munyaradzi Gwatidzo

CEO Astro Mobile

Innovator | Entrepreneur | Developmentalist

20) Advocate Arthur Marara

Founder – Greatness Clinic Trust

Attorney | Author | Speaker

21) Advocate Thabani Mpofu

The Chamber Advocates of Zimbabwe

Developmentalist | Activist | BrandAmbasssdor

22) Alson Darikayi

Spokesperson – Miss Tourism Zimbabwe

Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Strategist

23) Farai Gundani

Contributor- Forbes Africa

Writer | Entrepreneur | Media Personality

24) Pakvo Mutendera

Investment Evangelist

Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter

25) Psychology Maziwisa

Member of Parliamen Highfield, ZANU PF

Writer | Developmentalist | Critic

26) Frank Buyanga

Serial Entrepreneur

Investor | Entrepreneur | Trendsetter

27) Happiness Zengeni

Business Editor The Herald

Analyst | Critic | Developmentalist

28) McDonald Gurura

Celebrated Media Personality

MC | Presenter | Brand Ambassador

29) Gloria Zaravanhu

General Manager Corporate Services-NICOZ Diamond

Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Critic

30) Phatisani Sibanda

DJ – Star FM

Presenter | Host | Master of Ceremonies

31) Carl Joshua Ncube

Pioneer – Zim International Comedy Movement

Stand Up Comic | Animator | Graphic Designer

32) Nicholas Bhero

Founder – Impact 360

Entrepreneur | Speaker | Playwright

33) Zororo Makamba

Branding Enthusiast

Presenter | Entertainer | Entrepreneur

34) Vukani Dhladhla

Founder – Abiding Hope Global Ministries

Speaker | Author | Critic

35) Oscar Pambuka

Celebrated Media Personality

Presenter | Producer | Panelist

36) Tendai Garwe

Human Rights Activist

Speaker | Critic | Developmentalist

37) Plot Mhako

Artistic Director – Jibilika Dance Trust

Entrepreneur | Activist | Brand Ambassador

38) Tawanda Gudhlanga

DJ-Spot FM

Presenter | Analyst | Critic

39) Maud Chifamba

Celebrated Young Academic

Pioneer | Trendsetter | Activist

40) Killer T

Celebrated Zimdancehall Artist

Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassdaor

41) Mudiwahood

Celebrated Artist

Musician | Entrepreneur | Brand Ambassador

42) Misheck Gondo

Director – National Association of Youth Organisations

Activist | Developmentalist | Writer

43) Phillip Chidavaenzi

Celebtared Researcher

Writer | Critic | Developmentalist

44) Tommy Deushele

Creative Director – Simba Savannah

Strategist | Pioneer | Trendsetter

45) Fungai Tichawangana

Chief Imagineer Exist Digital Media Group

Entrepreneur | Critic | Photojournalist

46) Barry Manandi

Director Columbus TV

Presenter | Strategist | Brand Specialist

47) Vimbai Mutinhiri

Co-Host Star Gist

Supermodel | Presenter | Singer

48) Justice Mayor Wadyajena

Gokwe- Nembudziya (MP), ZANU PF

Politician | Activist | Developmentalist

49) Tonderai Rutsito

Founder – TechnoMag

Innovator | Entrepreneur | Critic

50) Larry Kwirirayi

Founder – Three Men On A Boat

Innovator | Entrepreneur | Critic

51) Taku Chingonzo

Co-Founder – Saisai Wireless

Innovator | Entrepreneur | Acticist

52) Munyaradzi Takawira

Country Leader – J Life Africa

Activist | Trainer | Critic

53) DJ Templeman

DJ Star FM

Pioneer | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist

54) NoViolet Bulawayo

Award Winning Author

Academic | Critic | Activist

55) Tongai Chirisa

Celebrated Actor

Pioneer | Trendsetter | Brand Ambassador

56) Danai Gurira

Pioneer – ZimHolywood Movement

Actor | Filmmaker | Playwright

57) Joseph Madziyire

Founder – Zimpraise

Pioneer|Trendsetter|Brand Ambassador

58) Dr Mike Joka

Founder Corporate 24 Group of Hospitals

Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Philanthropist

59) Livingstone Dzikira

Director – Zimbabwe Youth Council

Politician | Activist | Developmentalist

60) Mike Madhodha

Celebrated Sportscaster

Creative Director | Presenter | Critic

61) Tsitsi Mutendi

Founding Editor> Jewel Magazine

Critic | Developmentalist | Consultant

62) Napoleon Nyanhi

Celebrated Media Personality

Brand Ambassador | Presenter | Critic

63) Oscar Habeenzu

Chairman>iNduku Publishing Group

Author | Activist | Developmentalist

64) Rudo Nyangulu

Serial Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur | Photographer | Philanthropist

65) Joel Gombera

Group Marketing Manager> CBZ Holdings

Speaker | Developmentalist | Philanthropist

66) Titus Gwemende

Economic Governace and Trade Portfolio Expert

Speaker | Writer | Activist

67) Winky D (Wallace Chirumiko)

President – Ninja Movement

Singer | Producer | Brand Ambassador

68) Samuelle Dimairho

Co-Founder- Chengetedzai Depository Company

Pioneer | Trendsetter | Entrepreneur

69)Acie Lumumba

Leader- Viva Zimbabwe

Politician | Activist | Critic

70) Alvin Nyika

Founder- Core Foundation

Innovator | Critic | Activist

71) Rumbi Katedza

Founder – MaiJai Films

Film maker | Activist | Panelist

72) Simon Bere

Chief Strategist – Simon Bere Inc.

Strategist | Trainer | Critic

73) Nigel Jack

Founder – Jaden Media

Author | Filmmaker | Critic

74) Nqobizitha Mlilo

Founder -Enqore Media

Director | Animator | Speaker

75) Fungai Machirori

Founder – Her Zimbabwe

Photojournalist | Blogger | Critic

76) Mathias Mhere

Gospel Sensation

Musician | Activist | Brand Ambassador

77) Elton Ziki

Political Commentator

Researcher | Activist | Analyst

78) Tawanda Chikosi

Technology Evangelist

Entrepreneur | Trendsetter |Brand Ambassador

79) Brian Soko

Celebrated Music Mogul

Producer/Presenter/Brand Ambassador

80) Beverly Sibanda

Lead Dancer – Bev and The Sexy Angels

Dancer | Activist | Musician

81) Gilmore Tee

Celebrated Style Icon

Presenter | Stylist | Brand Ambassador

82) Mbo Mahocs

Celebrated Socialite

Musician | Stylist |Fashionista

83) Marc Mandisoul

Celebrated Entertainer

Producer | Presenter | Brand Ambassador

84) Colin Moyo –Nduna

Documentary Researcher

Researcher | Activist |Writer

85) Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Entertainment Personality

Writer | Researcher |Brand Ambassador

86) Sharon Muguwu

Entertainment Writer – Daily News

Researcher | Analyst | Developmentalist

87) Khama Billiart

Celebrated Footballer

Icon | Trendsetter | Brand Ambassador

88) DJ Dee Nosh

CEO – 2 Kings Entertainment

Host | Pioneer | Brand Ambassador

89) Chris Chenga

Economic Commentator

Speaker | Researcher | Writer

90) Cynthia Mare

Celebrated Musician

Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador

91) Aldrian Harrison

Founder-Zim Hip Hop Artist

Host/Producer/Brand Ambassador

92) David Chakombera

Strategy Consultant

Stategist | Brand Ambassador | Researcher

93) Priscilla Chigariro-Gessen

Founder – Zimbabwe Fashion Week

Supermodel | Activist | Entrepreneur

94) Marry (Commonly misspelt ‘Mary’) Chiwenga

Chairperson – Miss Zimbabwe Trust

Entrepreneur | Developmentalist | Philanthropist

95) Tenford Chitanana

Artistic Director – Zimbabwe Youth Festival

Film maker | Critic | Activist

96) Leeroy Gopal

Award Winning Actor

Pioneer | Trensetter | Entrepreneur

97) Cal_vin

Hip Hop Sensation

Singer | Songwriter | Brand Ambassador

98) Advocate Fadzai Mahere

Celebrated Trendsetter

Strategist | Activist | Developmentalist

99) Amara Brown

Celebrated Artist

Musician | Activist | Brand Ambassador

100) Bhutisi

Celebrated Comedian

Actor | Brand Ambassador | Developmentalist