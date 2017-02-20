18 years and counting, Pastor G.

Pastor G celebrates years as an artist PIC: YOUTUBE

Veteran gospel musician, Pastor G is set to celebrate 18 years as an artist with a show themed ‘The Pastor G worship experience’ at Theatre in The Park on March 25.

Pastor G, who to date has come up with several interesting productions with more than 10 albums has described his journey as a musician as a lifetime commitment and a calling that God has given him to minister through his voice.

“You know, it’s just 18 years and this is a calling so there is no hanging of boots. This is something that changes the lives of people and it is what God has told me to do that is why one cannot retire from what God has told them to do,” said G factor as he is affectionately known by fans.

He went on to pay tribute to his fans who have contributed immensely in seeing him fulfil the mission that God has given him.

“I consider the people who listen to the message that God has given me as family because they have contributed in a very huge way. They are the ones who consume my music and listen to what is on my heart so to me my fans are everything,” he said.

In encouraging young gospel musicians who would want to walk the same journey that he has travelled so far, Pastor G advised them to be consistent and creative if they are to make it in the industry.

“A lot of gospel music that is out there has people just recording and not doing quality control. Some just fill the whole album with hymns which is ok but at least a hymn or two will be fine then create your own music that is new and that people can actually enjoy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pastor G says he is working on some new singles this year and also another album that should be finished by the end of the year.