35 things we will remember 2016 for

As 2016 draws to an end we look back at some of the lifestyle, arts and culture highlights that shaped Zimbabwe over the last 12 months.

1. Jah Prayzah

The musician dominated the arts scene this year. First it was the alleged Gonyeti sex scandal, which was silenced with the ‘Mdhara Vachauya’ album release, featuring the hit ‘Watora Mari,’ an explosive collaboration with Diamond Planumz. Then there was a gong at the MTV Music Video Awards (MAMA) Award in South Africa. Add to that a year of touring which took him to the US, UK, South Africa and Canada. He’s filled up the 4,000 seater Harare International Conference Center at least twice and wants to do it again on New Year’s eve.

2. Wizkid

The real reason behind the historic non-appearance by the Nigerian superstar at a concert he was headlining in Harare still remains an untold mystery. The artist arrived in Harare, a day ahead of his scheduled April 8 performance, but the next thing we knew he was headed for the airport. The show went ahead and was poorly attended – and wet, as the rains poured down.

3. #ThisFlag

Undoubtedly one of the biggest social media campaigns to ever hit the country, subsequently propelling one small-church pastor, Evan Mawarire, to pop star status. It started with a video rant posted after independence day. Mawarire complained about the rot in the country. Next thing, it was a movement, bringing thousands of young Zimbabweans all over the world together. When he was arrested hundreds turned up for his court case. He toured South Africa and then the US, giving speeches and lectures, before it became apparent that he was not coming back anytime soon to take the movement he had started forward.

4. HIFA

The Harare International Festival of the Arts did not happen this year. This was one of the biggest disappointments of the year for the hundreds of artists and thousands of avid festival enthusiasts who look forward to the week-long event each year. Plans by the festival to hold multiple small events throughout the year did not materialise.

5. Mukoko

On January 15, Tytan uploaded his new duet with Ammara Brown to Soundcloud. It was called ‘Mukoko’ and it immediately took off on local radio stations. When the video dropped on Youtube on March 28 it was as hot as the song. Within a week it had over 100,000 views and in a month had one million views. We hear BBC’s Radio 1/1Xtra DJ Edu said it was “a big tune with a cross-over potential.”

6. Trevor Dongo

I am sure he can’t wait for the new year. He experienced a nasty divorce, followed by a social media backlash after his verbal attack on Mudiwa Hood in a ZIMA awards-related spat and then a physical attack by a street vendor at Five Avenue shops. When the video for his song ‘Shoko Rerudo’ came out, it drew complaints for it’s praise for light skinned women. His performance as an opening act at the Jah Cure concert was on point and reminded everyone why he was worth all the attention.

7. Wenera & Muchaneta

The two ZBC TV series were a breath of fresh air for national TV viewers who had been starved of good creative content for years. Along with a number of other productions like Tonight with Zororo and Simba Savannah, they are providing a reason for young Zimbabweans to once again make a regular date with ZBC.

8. Zimdancehall fizzles

What happened to Zimdancehall? Has the genre taken a sabbatical? Is it in the ICU? Will it make a comeback? The year 2017 will tell! 2016 was definitely not the year for Zimdancehall and its stars made headlines more for publicity stunts and antics than for good music and sell-out shows.

9. The Cal_vin & Awa magic

From Makokoba and Luveve to Europe! The two talented hip hop artists shared the stage with Cassper Nyovest at the Urban Africa Festival in Germany. AWA performed at a number of other festivals in Europe and won top female hip hop act at the Zimdancehall awards. Cal_Vin, launched his 6th studio album this year and continues to be one of the most talked about rappers in the country right now. He was nominated for a mind-boggling 7 Zim Hip Hop awards, but unfortunately didn’t win any.

10. Tsoka Dzerwendo

The highly anticipated Alick Macheso album release took place followed by a claim that a record 100 000 copies were sold within 24 hours of release. Besides that Macheso didn’t make too many headlines this year.

11. Music Legends Concert

Bulawayo artists came together in November for a concert aimed at honouring the city’s numerous legendary artistic heroes. 3,ooo people turned up and created a buzz about local music that the City of Kings and Queens has not seen in a while. The plan is to make this an annual event.

12. Squanda & Skimbo

Do you remember the abusive foot-licking video that saw little-known comedian Skimbo getting his first passport and subsequently travelling to the UK and his assailant scurrying for refuge in SA? Like other dancehall artists this year, Squanda made headlines for crazy things like this.

13. Comedy

This was possibly the year when Zimbos laughed at themselves the most. From a record 5000 crowd at the Anne Kansiime comedy show, Carl Joshua Ncube’s Guinness Word Record attempt, P.O Box and Bustop TV’s rib cracking skits, zvihuta jokes, bond notes jokes, the Mugabe quotes memes and the hundreds of other memes and satirical pieces that circulated on various social media platforms. Given that it was a truly tough year, the nation definitely needed some comic relief.

14. International concerts

Which was the best international artist to stage in Zimbabwe for 2016? Was it Mi Casa, Chris Martin, Jah Cure, Morgan Heritage, Diamond Platinumz? Well, it was 2 Kings Entertainment all the way, save for the Mi Casa show which was organised by Xtratime Entertainment. There was also the poorly attended Toya De Lazy concert which ended up at the HICC after the original venue was made unavailable.

15. Escape

Not only did the Joe Njagu and Agnieszka Piotrowska film stir controversy with its numerous sex scenes, but it set a new standard in cinematography in the country. Born again singer, Selmor Mtukudzi’s kissing scene in the movie also caused a lot of excitement among fans.

16. Fungisai

Of dressing that went wrong and memes that went viral. The gospel singer got a lot of negative comments in March for her dressing and signature pose for photos, resulting memes superimposing her on photos in scenes from around the world. The gospel singer complained about cyber bullying but then embraced the newfound attention, posting more photos of herself with her signature crouch. In June, she released a dancehall song, ‘Amai Ndakanaka,’ which another Zimbabwean artist, Vimbai Zimuto, claimed was stolen from her.

17. Acie Lumumba

Lumumba, Lumumba, Lumumba! Well he is no artist but his antics found their way into the creative space, from the sex tape, the discussions about his pubic hair and the middle finger slur to President Mugabe. Then it was his new bae, Lilian Madyara, whom he couldn’t stop talking about. He called her his ‘ride or die’ and then said he would take a bullet for her without hesitation.

18. Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa

On May 16, 2016 former ZiFM Stereo talk show host, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, invited #thisFlag leader Pastor Evan Mawarire, to a show that would later cost her her job. Many Zimbabweans could not believe that Mawarire was on the show, given his growing movement that attacked ZANU (PF) left, right and centre. The second guest on her show, ZANU (PF)’s Tafadzwa Musarara, whose presence led to a fight over who invited him to the show, created a second headache. To make matters even more interesting, a video of ZiFM proprietor, Supa Mandiwanzira, threatening Mawarire after the show, went viral and the fireworks began…

19. Harare Carnival out, Miss Tourism in

The Harare carnival didn’t take place, while Miss Carnival was rebranded Miss Tourism and came under the patronage of Barbara Mzembi who attracted big funding to the event. One of the judges at Miss Tourism Zimbabwe was Marry (Not Mary) Chiwenga, who is the patron of the Miss Zimbabwe Trust. The latter cancelled Miss Zimbabwe this year, allegedly because there were no girls who met the standard.

20. Oskid

Producer Oskid had a great year. Known to his mother as Prince Tapfuma, the young man churned out hit after hit for various artists, becoming one of the most sought after producers in Zimbabwe. Some of his 2016 projects included one of the hits of the year, Jah Prayzah’s ‘Mdhara Vachaura,’ Ex Q’s ‘Bhachura,’ featuring Ammara Brown, Killer T’s new album, ‘Bvunza Tinzwe,’ Freeman’s ‘Zvakaipa Dai Ndarega,’ Sniper Storm’s ‘Rega Ntenge Ukunwei,’ a number of tracks for Winky D, including ‘Mwendamberi,’ ‘Photo Life’ and ‘Twenty-Five’ and ‘Make up your Mind’ by Ammara Brown.

21. Winky D ‘Extraterrestrial’

The undisputed king of the dancehall did not disappoint as he dropped a new album, ‘Gafa Futi,’ in UFO style. Winky D came before many dancehall stars Zimbo Jam has seen in recent years and has outlasted most. He can be counted among the artists who kept the dancehall genre’s flame alive during a tough year. His live performances still draw excitement and a case in point is his performance at the Jah Cure show. The late arrival of his disappointing ‘Disappear’ video was met with disapproval from fans.

22. Soul Jah Love

A trying year indeed for Soul Musaka, aka Soul Jah Love. This was, sadly, a year of many losses for the dancehall star. He lost a house to municipal demolitions, a car to an accident and allegedly nearly lost a leg to diabetes. In October, nude photos of him and wife Bounty Lisa (Lynet Musenyi) were leaked after a cellphone dealer found them on a phone he had bought from them. We saw him get ‘healed’ by Prophet Magaya at PHD Ministries and then we saw him with bandages again.

23. Takura

He came, he rapped and dominated Zim Hip Hop. He had an ambitious tour of Zimbabwe’s universities this year. He moved bodies with his catchy tracks and turned heads with 5 nominations for the Zim Hip Hop Awards. His track ‘Zino Irema,’ uploaded to Youtube in May, catapulted him to places unimagined and saw him get named as one of the top 10 African rappers by South Africa’s Hip Hop Magazine.

24. Stunner

Every year the hip-hop artist makes news and 2016 was no different. He was convicted and sentenced to community service for reckless driving and for driving without a license. He dropped a new album, ‘If I Die Tonight’ and won 3 Awards at the Zim Hip Hop Awards.

25. Nox

After Nox’s side chick had a Facebook fight with his wife, Mai Gamu, the former decided she’d show the world who was really having fun with the Urban Groover. Her strategy for this? Posting photos of her and Nox having sex.

26. Sylent , ProBeatz & Tim Hogo

The guitar sangoma, the amazing beatboxer and TV presenter – cum model represented Zimbabwe at the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles, USA and brought home the gold in July.

27. Tamy Moyo

We’ve watched little Thamsanqa from when she took to the stage at just 7 years old as a student at Lusitania Primary School. For over 10 years we have watched her grow and perform at various events. 2016 was the year she came all out as an artist and gave us beautiful previews of the energy and magic to come.

28. Coke Studio

First it was living legend Tuku and SA’s Busiswa collaborating on ‘Gidah,’ then Buffalo Souljah’s duet with SA hip hop star Nasty C and then singer Ammara Brown teamed up with Zinhle Ngidi and Sizwe Ngubane for ‘Owami.’ The show exposed these Zimbabwean artists to new audiences, ideas and potential partners.

29. Festivals of Defiance

Many festivals and annual events did not happen this year due to the prevailing harsh economic conditions. However, Shoko Festival, Jibilika Dance Festival, LitFest Harare and Intwasa Festival defied the challenges and took place.

30. Festival of Surprises

The second edition of the three-day Gwanda Gospel Music Festival surprised music lovers across the country with its scale and standard. Organised and funded by South Africa businessman, Justice Maphosa, the event brought in the skills of South Africa’s leading suppliers of technical equipment and services for live events, MCG Productions. One of the showpieces of the festival was a fireworks display, allegedly spread out over four kilometres and which went on for 30 minutes on each of two nights. Performers at the festival included the likes Rebecca Malope, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, Zimpraise and Charles and Olivia Charamba. Maphosa’s Big Time Strategic Group and SA-Zim Business Connection were also the sponsors for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe.

31. Theatre in the Park

After a 4-year hiatus, many battles for a new space and to secure funding for a new structure, Theatre in the Park re-opened at a bigger venue in Harare, a stone’s throw away from the thatched gazebo where it became famous. The development has benefited not only theatre in the country, but stand up comedy, churches and other organisations, who now use the space.

32. Cain Mathema and Bathabetsoe Nare

On December 22, 69 year old Cain Mathema, who is the Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister, wed 23-year old Diana Bathabetsoe Nare, a Midlands State University student who graduated in November. Mathema turns 70 on January 25, 2017. Their wedding video and pictures set Zimbabwean social media ablaze as the country mused over their age difference of almost 50 years.

33. Moto Republik

Launched in 2015 and hailed as the first creative hub in Southern Africa, there was always the possibility that Moto Republik could go the same way of other co-working spaces around the continent that have failed to take off, but the Magamba initiative has prevailed and grown stronger over its first 12 months, hosting a number of regular events every month including now the Harare edition of Creative Mornings.

34. The never-ending awards season

It seemed in 2016 everyone and their aunty wanted to host an awards ceremony. We had the usual National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA)(Harare, Feb), the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA)(Harare, Feb), Zimbabwe Radio Awards (ZIRA)(Harare, Sep), Zimbabwe International Women’s Awards (UK, Oct 2016), Zimbabwe Music and Arts Awards (ZIMAA UK)(Leicester, UK, Nov), Zim Achievers’ Awards SA (Joburg, Dec), the Style Oracle Awards (Harare, Dec), the Zim Hip Hop Awards (Harare, Dec), Zim Models Awards (Harare Dec) and to close off the year, Carl Joshua Ncube’s light hearted #NoChill Awards (Bulawayo, Dec).

35. Sniper Storm

There was a rumoured death and a then $50 appearance fee offer that made the news. As an artist he made few waves this year. Even, his new album, titled ‘Shoot,’ which is available online for free, did not touch the richter scale of hit music.

With input from various contributors.