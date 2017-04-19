5 Zimbabwean foods that will supercharge your health – #FitnessJourney

Okra is another awesome addition to your diet. Nutritional benefits in upcoming columns. PIC: FUNGAIFOTO | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Hi jammers! Today we are going to focus on a few local Zimbabwean foods that are great for sculpting a healthy, fit body! There are so many more foods I could tell you about, and I will be giving you five every month till the end of the year. They are easy to find at either your local ‘musika’ (market) or supermarket.

As with all foods, ensure you eat everything in moderation as we all have different amounts of carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats that suit your body type, height, weight and fitness goals.

Here we go:

SADZA REZVIYO (Millet)

This is full of nutritional goodness to help you during your fitness journey. Some of its many benefits include detoxifying the body, including reducing bloating; stabilising blood sugar; strengthening the immune system; and promoting kidney and liver health.

MURIWO (Rugare, Rape, etc)

These type of low calorie, dark leafy greens are high in a wide variety of nutrients, such as Vitamin A (maintains the skin), Vitamin C (helps the body form and maintain connective tissue, including bones, blood vessels, and skin) and many of the B vitamins, which turn our food into fuel and give us energy throughout the day.

It also has minerals, particularly iron, which is important in red blood cell formation and carries oxygen to our blood cells; plus calcium for strong teeth and bones.

Other benefits include the presence of chlorophyll which promotes alkalinity in the body and is generally detoxifying i.e. removes toxins from the body. Folate is especially high in muriwo. In addition to promoting heart health and health during pregnancy (by preventing certain birth defects), folate also promotes brain health and normal cholesterol levels – amongst other things.

NYEVHE (Spider flower leaves)

This is also known as ‘mufushwa’. This low calorie vegetable is high in several nutrients including antioxidants, vitamins and minerals such as calcium, magnesium (crucial to things such as muscle contraction, energy for our bodies), beta-carotene (converts into Vitamin A) and Vitamin C. It is known to have more iron than spinach!

For those wanting a flatter tummy, nyevhe is great as it has anti-inflammatory properties.

MUBOORA (Pumpkin leaves)

The health benefits of these delicious, low-calorie leaves are often overlooked. They contain so many nutrients including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, calcium, iron and protein. Adequate protein is a necessary building block for our bones, muscle, skin and blood. Protein is also needed for our bodies to make enzymes, hormones, and other body chemicals.

MAZHANJE

This delicious fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients. It is great for speeding up the metabolism, which means more fat burning; it has pectin which helps with e.g. reducing cholesterol; antioxidants, Vitamin A and iron.

Saka handeyi – you better make a trip to get some of these yummy local foods to add to your menu this week! See you in the next article where I come to you live via video!

