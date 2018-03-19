A moment with Corny the maestro

Producer Cornelius Muponda, better known as Corny PIC: COURTESY OF CORNELIUS MUPONDA

If you have been to shows featuring acts such as Alexio Kawara, Cindy, Roki, Takesure Zamar, Macy n the Reds, and Bryan K, amongst many others you have probably seen this cool guy on the keyboard, dazzling the audience with his fine play.

This guy’s name is Cornelius Muponda, better known as Corny or 3D in the entertainment circles.

But not only is he a good keys player, he is also a dope producer.

Corny is the brains behind the recently launched Bryan K single ‘Famba Neni’.

Zimbo Jam had chat with him regards how hard or easy it was to produce the track and more about his career.

“Producing Famba Neni was an easy task because Bryan had the idea of what he wanted already, which I believe most artists should have before they get into the studio,” said Corny.

“But because we are perfectionists it then took a bit of time, this is my first track to produce for him though we are working on a number of tracks on his new album.”

Corny who is a keyboardist in Bryan’s band is also a session musician who does not specialise in one genre.

“Playing different genres of music has helped me a lot to grow and understand music.”

The recently married musician has shared the stage with some hotshots in the game.

“I have played at festivals such as HIFA and toured Europe with the theatre production, Water Games. I also played in South Africa and Malawi with Alexio – and have shared the stage with Ringo and Eric Palian,” he revealed.

On how working with Alexio impacted his career he said, “Alexio played a big role in making me get into music production. He also linked me with the likes of Jairos Hambahamba who natured me in this business.”

Looking to the future, he says his wife Chipo Mnikwa is driving him to be the best in the game.

“With the help of my wife Chipo aka Poda, I am pushing myself more. I believe time is now to break through the industry and let our own sound be heard.”

