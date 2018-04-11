A Tight Harare affair

Gary Tight PHOTO: JABULANI7 PHOTOGRAPHY

All roads lead to the City Sports Bar tomorrow as The Tight Family, Gary and Willom share the stage with former Jah Prayzah guitarist, Baba Harare.

All acts exude amazing energy levels when they are on stage and it will be exciting to see what they will produce on one big stage.

Zimbo Jam caught up with Gary Tight who is using this and many other gigs to prepare for his highly anticipated performance when he shares the stage with Zimbabwean music legend, Thomas Mapfumo in a few days’ time.

“It’s not every day that I get to perform with my dad, so I am grateful that I’m getting the chance to share the stage with him,” said Gary Tight.

“This performance is a dress rehearsal for what I will showcase at the big gig where I will share the stage with Mukanya and a lot of other big names.”

He added that he is using tomorrow’s concert to perfect his act.

“I am very excited to be performing at the Big Bira and I am working very hard, daily to make sure everything is in sync,” he added.

Meanwhile Baba Harare said he is promising fireworks all the way.

“People can expect fireworks!” said a buoyant Baba Harare.

“I’m a seasoned performer and I have learnt a lot from my experience with the Third Generation Band. We would self-curtain raise at some shows and I would be given the platform to sing quite a number of songs. I promise to give it my all – entertaining revelers at City Sports Bar.”

He admitted that being a solo act has come with its own challenges.

“Being my own brand has been a tough path but I’m happy about how I am being received.”

