Featured, Trends

Adrenaline junkies get a feast at Burnout Bash

Zimbo Jam Network
Crazy burnout stunts
Crazy stunts from drivers at the Borrowdale race course

Lovers of high speed cars, fire and popping wheels got a delightful feast as they were treated to some amazing action at the Borrowdale Race Course on Saturday at the Triple Threat Burnout bash.

It was crazy to see how people were enjoying to see fire blowing out of cars and drivers risking their lives by jumping out of cars moving at high speeds.

Another fascinating thing was how the teammates of the drivers would hang on the doors of the spinning cars without fear of falling out â€“ it is at this moment that we realised that stunts by khombi drivers in the CBD are really nothing to make noise about.

The event was also spiced up by three Zambian spinners who put up great performances.

Driver of the car jumps out whilst the ride is moving at high speed.
Driver of the car jumps out whilst the ride is moving at high speed.
Then came the Mabhanditi crew. Crazy folks, look at the sparks of fire and they do not care
Then came the Mabhanditi crew. Crazy folks, look at the sparks of fire and they do not care
Then came the Mabhanditi crew. Crazy folks, look at the sparks of fire and they do not care
Then came the Mabhanditi crew. Crazy folks, look at the sparks of fire and they do not care
Previous ArticleNext Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.
%d bloggers like this: