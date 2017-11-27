Adrenaline junkies get a feast at Burnout Bash

Crazy stunts from drivers at the Borrowdale race course

Lovers of high speed cars, fire and popping wheels got a delightful feast as they were treated to some amazing action at the Borrowdale Race Course on Saturday at the Triple Threat Burnout bash.

It was crazy to see how people were enjoying to see fire blowing out of cars and drivers risking their lives by jumping out of cars moving at high speeds.

Another fascinating thing was how the teammates of the drivers would hang on the doors of the spinning cars without fear of falling out â€“ it is at this moment that we realised that stunts by khombi drivers in the CBD are really nothing to make noise about.

The event was also spiced up by three Zambian spinners who put up great performances.

Like this: Like Loading...