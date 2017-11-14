Akiliz video delayed…again

Ammara and Tytan bringing the house down as they perform their hit single Mukoko at tge former's album launch.

Ammara Brown’s fans and the rest of the world looking forward to the release of the much hyped ‘Akiliz’ video have to wait a little longer, the singer has revealed.

Asked what is causing the delay, the award-winning Ammara said, “We’ve got another strategy for the Akiliz video this time around, but it will be flighted soon.”

Fans are slowly getting frustrated as they wait for the video which was expected to have dropped a few weeks ago, but due to a technical glitch it’s release had to be postponed.

The video which was screened at the singers debut album launch on Friday evening at The Venue is of topnotch quality.

But after all is said and done, the script is what makes the video a bomb. It is unique and attractive – another masterpiece from Blaqs which will undoubtedly contend for the best video of the year come awards season.

Moving on, Ammara said she feels that the launch has opened up a new chapter in her life.

“I feel like it’s the beginning of an exciting new phase in my career. I haven’t been this excited in a long time,” said Ammara.

On where people can get the 14 track album titled Ammartia she said, “Physical copies are available in Techtools (Avondale), online stores will go live throughout the week, including iTunes, OYOS, Spotify other 150+ online stores.”

