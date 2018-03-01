Akiliz inspires a string of parodies, dance videos & more

Gonyeti and Bhutisi in a scene from the Bustop TV Akiliz Parody

11 SHARES Share Tweet

Ammara Brownâ€™s critically acclaimed song, Akiliz, is on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon in the realm of Mukoko, the artistâ€™s duet with Tytan. Since its release, the song has become a permanent feature on radio song lists. It has been remixed as a dance track in clubs and was nominated for song of the year at the recent NAMA awards. Itâ€™s received over 600,000 views on YouTube and features regularly on the continental music channel, Trace.

Just yesterday, as a busy February for the arts industry in Zimbabwe came to an end, the ever humorous Bustop TV released a sizzling hot parody of the Akiliz video. We were laughing so hard, we had to pause it several times. But the team at Bustop it not the first to be so inspired by Akiliz they had to do something about it. Hereâ€™s a list of some of the responses, remakes and goof-offs inspired by Ammaraâ€™s hit track.

Bustop TV – Akiliz Parody

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Royal Les – Akiliz Reply

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Madam Boss – Akiliz Parody/Dance Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

DJ Tamuka – Akiliz Instrumental Remake

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Stryder Pro – Akiliz Instrumental Remake

Mai T – Akiliz Dance Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Charlie Kay – Akiliz Remix

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Sly – Akiliz Dance Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Great Zimbabwe Girls – Akiliz Dance Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Kid Sarchie – Akiliz Instrumental Version

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

The Original Akiliz Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">ï»¿</span>

Like this: Like Loading...