Featured, Music

Akiliz inspires a string of parodies, dance videos & more

Zimbo Jam Network
Gonyeti and Bhutisi in a scene from the Bustop TV Akiliz Parody
Gonyeti and Bhutisi in a scene from the Bustop TV Akiliz Parody

Ammara Brownâ€™s critically acclaimed song, Akiliz, is on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon in the realm of Mukoko, the artistâ€™s duet with Tytan. Since its release, the song has become a permanent feature on radio song lists. It has been remixed as a dance track in clubs and was nominated for song of the year at the recent NAMA awards. Itâ€™s received over 600,000 views on YouTube and features regularly on the continental music channel, Trace.

Just yesterday, as a busy February for the arts industry in Zimbabwe came to an end, the ever humorous Bustop TV released a sizzling hot parody of the Akiliz video. We were laughing so hard, we had to pause it several times. But the team at Bustop it not the first to be so inspired by Akiliz they had to do something about it. Hereâ€™s a list of some of the responses, remakes and goof-offs inspired by Ammaraâ€™s hit track.

 

Bustop TV – Akiliz Parody

 

Royal Les – Akiliz Reply

 

Madam Boss – Akiliz Parody/Dance Video

 

DJ Tamuka – Akiliz Instrumental Remake

 

Stryder Pro – Akiliz Instrumental Remake

 

Mai T – Akiliz Dance Video

 

Charlie Kay – Akiliz Remix

 

Sly – Akiliz Dance Video

 

Great Zimbabwe Girls – Akiliz Dance Video

 

Kid Sarchie – Akiliz Instrumental Version

The Original Akiliz Video

Previous Article
Zimbo Jam Network
The Zimbo Jam Network brings together young people who are passionate about lifestyle, arts & culture to document, celebrate and challenge these important aspects of our lives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are human by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.
%d bloggers like this: