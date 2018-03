Akiliz inspires a string of parodies, dance videos & more

Gonyeti and Bhutisi in a scene from the Bustop TV Akiliz Parody

Ammara Brown’s critically acclaimed song, Akiliz, is on its way to becoming a cultural phenomenon in the realm of Mukoko, the artist’s duet with Tytan. Since its release, the song has become a permanent feature on radio song lists. It has been remixed as a dance track in clubs and was nominated for song of the year at the recent NAMA awards. It’s received over 600,000 views on YouTube and features regularly on the continental music channel, Trace.

Just yesterday, as a busy February for the arts industry in Zimbabwe came to an end, the ever humorous Bustop TV released a sizzling hot parody of the Akiliz video. We were laughing so hard, we had to pause it several times. But the team at Bustop it not the first to be so inspired by Akiliz they had to do something about it. Here’s a list of some of the responses, remakes and goof-offs inspired by Ammara’s hit track.

Bustop TV – Akiliz Parody



Royal Les – Akiliz Reply



Madam Boss – Akiliz Parody/Dance Video



DJ Tamuka – Akiliz Instrumental Remake



Stryder Pro – Akiliz Instrumental Remake

Mai T – Akiliz Dance Video



Charlie Kay – Akiliz Remix



Sly – Akiliz Dance Video



Great Zimbabwe Girls – Akiliz Dance Video



Kid Sarchie – Akiliz Instrumental Version



The Original Akiliz Video



