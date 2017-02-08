Alexio apologises for Oyi delay

'Nehana' singer Alexio Kawara PIC: COURTESY OF ALEXIO KAWARA

“I apologise to all my fans who have been waiting for the album Oyi, but as you know it has been my trend not to rush on any one of my projects,” said Alexio in an interview with Zimbo Jam. “Music is something that lives forever and once recorded, it’s done so I do not want to mess up my creativity because of rushed work.”

The singer added that as the hunger to improve his musicality also contributed to the delay.

“The better you want to become, the more time you take preparing. I kept thinking I was going to release an album only to find during that whole process that what I wanted to deliver would take more time than I anticipated.

“However, we are finalising the album now which has taken us a couple of years to complete.

“We are also scouting for collaborations regionally and internationally to boost our brand.

“Of everything goes according to plan the album will be released within the first half of the year,” he revealed.

The ‘Nehana’ singer admitted that he was not pleased with where his brand is and says he can do better.

“As a brand I am not happy with where I am.

“I know I can be better, but I am content with where I am.”

Kawara also reflected on some of the lessons he has learnt during this long period his been working on the album.

“The first lesson I have learnt over the years has been that there is always room to grow in the industry and one should just be content with where they are if they want to become better.

“Another lesson is life is not a competition. Be the best person you can be.

“I want to be the best I can be and that is going to take a lot of hard work,” reflected Kawara.

On why he chose to start releasing singles as opposed to just waiting till the album is ready he said, “We ended up selecting songs to release as singles to break the silence and as a way of letting our fans know that we are around and we have not stopped creating music.”