Alexio relishes clash with Mafikizolo

'Nehana' singer Alexio Kawara PIC: COURTESY OF ALEXIO KAWARA

Award-winning musician, Alexio Kawara said his looking forward to sharing the stage with South African group, Mafikizolo when they jet into the country for the Come Let’s Dance Concert.

The concert which also features other artists, amongst them, Jah Prayzah, will be held at the Harare International Conference Centre on April 28.

“I am excited to be part of this show. As you know we have shared the stage with the same artists before and this time around it can only get better,” said Kawara.

On what people can expect from him on the night he said, “We are working on an energetic performance with a lot of choreography because of the magnitude of the show. We might also sample a track or two from the coming new album.”

Kawara added that the new album is almost ready.

“The new album is almost done, we are now working on setting the release date.”

2017 has started off on a busy note for the musician as he has been staging a lot of shows in and around Harare.

Kawara said this has been caused by his hunger to get his brand back on the mainstream.

“This year we are working on getting our brand back on the mainstream. So we are doing a lot of shows so as to build momentum towards the release of out next album,” he revealed.

This drive has seen him relaunch his popular CHINA shows.

“The China shows are picking up since we started. We are also getting a new audience because the new venue is convenient.”