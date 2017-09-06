Alfred Kainga show tickets now on sale!

Alfred "The Alley Cat" Kainga is coming home PIC: COURTESY OF ALFREDKAINGA.COM

Xtratime Entertainment, organisers of the much anticipated, Alfred Kainga Home Coming Comedy Night, have revealed that tickets to the gig slated for September 22 at Reps Theatre are now on sell.

“With cash challenges you can swipe for tickets at Reps Theatre or use the online www.thespotlight.co.zw platform to purchase tickets” said Xtratime spokesperson, Conly Kwenda.

The top American based Zimbabwean comedian is bringing his brand new stand up show to Zimbabwe.

Born and bred in Harare and did his high school at Prince Edward School. Alfred has been away from Zimbabwe for 16 years and has been doing stand-up comedy in the U.S. for 11years.

He has shared the stage with many comedy legends such as Bruce Bruce, Eddie Griffin, Tony Roberts and is currently on tour with New York King of Comedy Capone. He has also performed Hart of the Comedy Central Network in “Hart of the City” hosted by comedian Kevin Hart himself.

He has worked on major stages, elite comedy clubs such as the Improv Comedy Clubs across the US, World Famous Laugh Factory in L.A. and many others.

“I am coming back home to do a show for you not because Trump has kicked me out, but because I would like to do a show for you my friends and relatives in Zimbabwe my home country. New Show, new jokes, special guests will be there,” said Kainga.

Kainga will share the stage with Q Dube and Long John.

Meanwhile, Kainga has been booked to perform in Nigeria with top comic Basketmouth at Parkers Comedy Club during his first tour of Africa.