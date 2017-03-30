Alfred Kainga to stage debut performance in Zimbabwe

Alfred the Alleycat Kainga PIC: COURTESY OF ALFRED KAINGA

Comedy fans are in for treat this summer as United States based comedian, Alfred Kainga is set to stage his debut show in the country this September.

The Kevin Heart endorsed comedian’s trip and show is being facilitated by Xtratime Entertainment.

“Xtratime Entertainment has partnered with top American based Zimbabwean comedian, Alfred Kainga to bring his brand new stand up show to Zimbabwe,” read a statement from Xtratime Entertainment.

Born and bred in Mbare, Harare and did his high school at Prince Edward School. Alfred has been away from Zimbabwe for 16 years and has been doing stand-up comedy in the USA for 11 years.

He has shared the stage with many comedy legends such as Bruce Bruce, Eddie Griffin, Tony Roberts

“I am coming back home to do a show for you not because Trump has kicked me out, but because I would like to do a show for you my friends and relatives in Zimbabwe, my home country. New show, new jokes, special guests will be there,” said Kainga.

Kainga will share the stage with some of his fellow Zimbabwean comics. Line-up of comics to support Kainga and venue will be announced in due course.

Kainga has worked on major stages, elite comedy clubs such as the Improv Comedy Clubs across the US, World Famous Laugh Factory in L.A. and many others. Kevin Hart said this “you have the IT factor” when speaking about Alfred Kainga on the tv Hart of the City on Comedy Central

“Following successful shows in Harare where we have hosted international comics like Anne Kansiime, Goliaths & Goliaths, Barry Hilton, John Vlismas, Cotilda Inapo and local comics such as Carl Ncube, Q The Boss, Doc Vikela , Baba Tencen, Farhan Esat and Long John, Xtratime Entertainment is happy to be bringing Top comedian Alfred Kainga for the Zimbabwe audiences for the first time in this new show titled Home Coming Ha-ha-harare,” said Xtratime Entertainment spokesperson, Tonderai Mwaita.