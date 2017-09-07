All is set for ICASA

ICAC International Conference on African cultures

Something is brewing in the city, it’s definitely not Zodwa or Anne Nhira, no!

It’s something way bigger and has a huge impact on this generation and generations to come.

This event is the International Conference on African Cultures slated to run from September 11-13 at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe.

This conference is the second of its kind after the inaugural one at the same venue 55 years ago.

NGZ executive director, Doreen Sibanda says they are ready to host the three day treat which is expected to shake up things in the African art space, particularly visual art.

“The first ever International Congress of African Culture (ICAC) that took place at the National Gallery in 1962. This successful international forum brought together international art professionals with an interest in Africa and African Art,” said Sibanda.

The inaugural show comprised several elements and had more than 70 delegates who included Museum professionals and directors, artists, poets, writers, critics and other scholars from around the world.

“This time round we are bringing in 60 speakers from Zimbabwe and all over the globe and we are hoping that the same impact that the inaugural edition will be replicated or even surpassed.

“All is going according to plan and all the speakers have confirmed their attendance.”

The conference will be made up of four major elements namely; the Conference, exhibitions, art week and a visit to Great Zimbabwe.

A statement on the NGZ also highlights the significance of the conference saying, “ICAC in 2017 aims to engage de-colonization full frontal, with heading to the core issues that challenge creative people on the Continent; why is there a continuous market for African Art off the Continent, when countless African corporations, magnates and emerging buyers on the continent?

“The urge to know Picasso, who pastiches African art to create his form of Cubism (as discussed at the first ICAC) to more acclaim than the African artists who inspired him, is part and parcel of the Colonial construct. It is high time corporations on the continent, invest in African art in order to create inclusive working spaces for Independent African society.”