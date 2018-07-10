All is set for Winter Worship Festival

Minister Mahendere on stage PIC: T. MANYANGADZE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

They say Friday the 13th is a dark day but Minister Mahendere and his team are set to purify it as they host the second edition of the Winter Worship Festival.

Slated for the Harare Gardens from Friday July 13 to Saturday July 14, the festival will also see Minister Mahendere launching his much awaited DVD, Getting Personal with God Volume 3.

In an interview with Zimbo Jam, Mahendere revealed why he and his opted for the festival route as well as their future plans with it.

“We have always wanted to host festivals, and this is not the first time to host a winter worship festival, we did it two years ago at the 7 Arts Theatre, and it featured artists such as Minister Zamar,” said Minister Mahendere.

“We thought of reviving it again this time and we are hoping to make it an annual event. Hosting the festival enables us to interact with our fans. We have a lot to give out to fans and through a festival format. We believe we can do so,” he added.

He revealed that in future he would want to invite international acts to the event.

“By God’s grace we want this festival to grow and host local and international acts such as Jesus Culture,” revealed Mahendere.

One would wonder why such a good quality DVD which features renowned international act, Loyiso Bala will literally be given for free as one is give the DVD after purchasing a festival ticket for $3?

Responded Mahendere: “We are trying to counter piracy. We cannot sell for more because someone will tell you that we will wait till the pirates are selling it for 50cents.

“So we trying to get volumes to buy the authentic product before pirate’s takeover.”

Besides the Harare launch Mahendere said that they will also be launching the DVD in South Africa and in other local towns and cities.

On the two days of the festival, Minister Mahendere will share the stage with other local acts such as Prophecy and Mai Utete.