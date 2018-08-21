All smiles for Msasa folks

Enjoy a meal at the Msasa food court PIC: COURTESY OF PIZZA INN

People who work in Harare’s Msasa area are in for good times as the Msasa Food Court reopens today.



The new, revamped complex, situated in the busy and vibrant area along Mutare Road, will house renowned brands Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Creamy Inn, Baker’s Inn and Nando’s. Each outlet has undergone a remarkable facelift, and will have a new, fresh and modern look for all our valued customers.

“Msasa has long been one of our most popular complexes, receiving many visitors from in and around the area to those in transit, journeying out of town. Whether for takeaway or sit-down meals, the new food court will fully cater to a different range of diners,” read a statement from Simbisa Brands.

“At Simbisa, we believe in creating value for our customers by offering clean and relaxing environments that allow for enjoyable and memorable dining experiences.

“That is why the new Msasa food court has been re-designed with facilities that offer enjoyment for customers of all ages. The new food court will soon feature a sizeable play area, making it a fun and safe destination of choice for families.

“We believe giving back to the community creates a strong foundation for any company. Each new complex creates a great avenue for new job opportunities, investment and, of course, enjoyment!

We would therefore like to welcome various members of the community to come celebrate the Msasa re-opening with us. We encourage all to come and have a taste of our delicious products.

“We invite customers and stakeholders alike to come through and be a part of this exciting new page for Simbisa. We look forward to seeing you all there and enjoying some of Zimbabwe’s most-loved meals together,” further read the statement.