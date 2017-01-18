amaBooks calls for short stories for new Zimbabwean collection

5 SHARES Share Tweet

amaBooks Publishers are planning a new collection of Zimbabwean short stories, to be published in 2017. They are asking for submissions from writers for this collection.

There are no restrictions on the length of the stories, and there is no particular theme.

Stories for consideration should be emailed as Word attachments, with no artwork or photographs included, to amabooksbyo@gmail.com.

Unfortunately, they are be unable to give feedback on those stories that are not accepted for publication.

The writers whose work is accepted will each receive a copy of the book and they will retain copyright of their stories.

The deadline is February 14, 2017.

The previous collections of short writings published by amaBooks include Where to Now? Short Stories from Zimbabwe, Long Time Coming: Short Writings from Zimbabwe and Short Writings from Bulawayo I, II and III.

Where to Now? was co-published by Parthian Books in the UK and was translated into isiNdebele as Siqondephi Manje?, and Long Time Coming was selected by New Internationalist as one of the two best books from across the world in 2010.