This amazing Zimbabwean salad dressing will make your tastebuds dance #fitnessjourney

There are soo many foods to tell you about, and I will be giving you five in each article. They are easy to find at either your local ‘musika’ (market) or supermarket. Eating locally and when the foods are in season means that nutrition levels are at their peak and this keeps your body in a healthy rhythm with the land that you live in. Thus, this makes them even more beneficial for your fitness goals.

The following foods are what I call “flat tummy foods” because of the nutrients that are contained within them will help to reduce bloated bellies. So ladies…if you’ve been eyeing that “goove out” in your bottom drawer or gentlemen…that tight fitting muscle vest – read on…

MATAMBA

Matamba are quite a filling fruit, particularly considering that they have been used by some rural populations during times of food shortage. This is great for maintaining a healthy weight or losing weight as you could use it as a healthy snack during the day to fight those hunger pangs that would make you reach for something “not so healthy”.

I call this a “flat tummy” fruit! Some of the other known benefits of matamba include providing a healthy digestive system, particularly in soothing the stomach and assisting with healthy bowel function. This fruit will have you reaching for that goove out top or muscle vest because having a healthy digestive system is a great way to ensure that you fight what many of us can suffer with – a bloated tummy.

How about trying this healthy Matamba Salad Dressing from the Elizabeth Chanakira Cancer Trust blog.

½ cup of pulp of matamba (or the pulp of fruit of your choice)

½ cup of a good quality vegetable oil (olive, sunflower, hemp, flax and coconut are great choices)

¼ cup vinegar

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime or lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black or white pepper

1 tablespoon chopped green onions (can substitute garlic or onion powder – 1 tsp – in a pinch)

2 teaspoons of mustard or ketchup (optional)

2 tablespoons of sugar, honey, agave or erythritol (optional)

Your easiest bet is to just throw everything in a blender and puree until smooth and adjust with salt, sweet, and spice for taste. Use the mustard if you like your dressing tangy. Use the sweetener and/or ketchup if the matamba is not particularly sweet or you prefer your dressing sweeter.

If you don’t have a blender just make sure you chop the fruit as small as you can and then whisk everything together by hand and let it sit or marinate for about 4 hours at room temperature to marry all the flavors. Serve over raw or cooked (steamed preferably) assorted vegetables, or salad and enjoy. It also makes a nice dipping sauce for small raw veggie bites at a party, as a school snack for children, and it is very affordable.

SADZA REMHUNGA

This is a powerhouse of nutrients and is a much healthier option to the more commonly used white, processed and refined white sadza. I could go on and on about the benefits of mhunga.

Not only is it another “flat tummy” food in terms of helping with your digestion due to having plenty of dietary fibre – it also builds stronger bones; increases energy; and is an alternative for those who have wheat allergies (thus those with Celiac disease can have this). Furthermore, it has other nutrients such as magnesium which maintains healthy muscles, bones and will aid in fat burning as it helps your metabolism; along with plenty of protein which will enable you to build that much sought after muscle – thus toning you right up!

MAGAKA

This fruit is close to a mix between the cucumber and zucchini. This is a great food for weight loss or maintaining a healthy weight because it is low in calories because it is made of more than 80% water, and which also enables you to feel fuller for longer.

It is known to be beneficial for reducing diseases such as cancer and those affecting the eyes due to its high level of antioxidants, which get rid of harmful toxins in the body. Other nutrients include zinc which helps with fat burning as it aids the metabolism and Vitamin C.

Vitamin C is essential for your health as it develops and repairs all of the tissues in your body along with being involved in necessary functions, including strengthening the immune system.

And if you’re feeling the pinch of stress as we all do in life – cut up a few slices of magaka kani. This is a fantastic local food for reducing stress as it contains nutrients which regulate your stress hormones such as adrenaline.

MASAWU

One of the most popular benefits of masawu fruit are its high Vitamin C content, which is even more than that found in apples or other citrus fruits. We have discussed the benefits of Vitamin C under magaka above. This is another “flat tummy” fruit as it helps to maintain a healthy digestive system, thus fighting belly bloating; and keeping your bones and teeth healthy – to name but a few.

MATEMBA

Matemba or Kapenta are a great fish option for your health and fitness journey. It is a good source of protein to help you build muscle; iron for blood production and transporting oxygen in your blood from the lungs to the tissues; Vitamin A for healthy vision, skin, bones and tissues; and Vitamin B12 which assists with heart health and energy levels.

Interestingly, matemba contain low levels of saturated (or unhealthy) fats.

Saka handeyi Zimbjoammers – you better make a trip to get some of these yummy local foods to add to your menu this week! See you in the next article where I show you a workout via video!

