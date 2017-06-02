Amid Zimbabwe’s chaos, Shoko 2017 asks where your happy place is

The reigning NAMA comedian of the year, Q The Boss captured in action at Shoko 2016

The organisers of Shoko Festival have revealed that this year’s edition will run under the theme YOUTOPIA.

“The theme this year celebrates the individual and what the concept of utopia means to a person,” read a statement from Shoko Festival.

“The current economic situation presents many daily challenges for Zimbabweans across the board, so the idea behind the theme is to explore what it is to reach for an ideal, whether it’s personally or professionally, where do people see themselves and what essentially is their happy place?

“Like any entertainment event, Shoko Festival is an escape from the struggles faced and it’s a place where people should feel free to express themselves and experience the joy that life has to offer.”

Shoko which enters into its seventh edition this year is set to take place from September 29 to October 1.

“Shoko Festival continues with its mandate to promote Urban Culture and create a vibrant space where the youth are able to attend, engage, be inspired and aspire for more. It’s important for young people to be encouraged to participate, to have their voices recognized and understood, so that they are motivated to contribute significantly and positively to the development of the nation,” further read the statement.

Shoko Festival is a project of Magamba Network, which also runs the popular Moto Republik creative hub in Harare.