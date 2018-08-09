Ammara & ExQ collaborate with Mr Eazi

Zimbabwean song bird, Ammara Brown PIC: COURTESY OF ONEPOINTEIGHTPHOTOGRAPHY

Award-winning musician, Ammara B!rown as well as buzzing man of the moment, ExQ have some brand new music they are brewing and the common factor in both scenarios is that their projects feature Nigerian star, Mr Eazi.

The two artistes took to their Instagram storyline and shared news about their collaborations with their followers.

Ammara posted a short video of her signing the song which was tagged #SVOTO. It’s a mid-tempo jam in the same category with â€˜Mukoko’ and â€˜Akilizâ€™.

It appears the barefoot goddess who has been very quiet throughout the year has decided to turn-up summer 2018.

On the other hand, ExQ posted a picture which was labelled new music coming soon, EXQ x MrEazi Ã— SimbaTagz.

We not sure of the title the gentlemen’s track but when such talent collaborates it promises to be a banger.

Summer 2018 is set to be LIT!