Ammara gets it right with Akiliz!

Zimbabwean song bird, Ammara Brown PIC: COURTESY OF ONEPOINTEIGHTPHOTOGRAPHY

With her fans demanding that she drops an album and her critics saying that she is not able to make an impact alone, depending solely on collaborations, things might just have taken a shift with the release of her brand new single, ‘Akiliz’, off her forthcoming debut album.

Fusing the trending Afrobeat with her sweet vocals, Ammara tells the story of a stressful relationship in a rather sweet way, making one dance along to the beat.

Ammara’s delivery on this single shows that she has grown as a musician in terms of understanding the importance of having social relevance. This has been one of the major challenges she has faced over the years when doing solo projects.

This track is easily saleable to both the local and international audience.

However, the track’s rhythm section could have been boosted by use of live instruments, especially the chorus – as it is, it’s groovy and all but just to give it an extra boost, DJ Tamuka and Take Fizzo the producers could have used some live instruments.

Overall, it’s a step in the right direction. This new Ammara will definitely go far.

“It is a universal law, team work makes the dream work! I’d like to give very special thanks everyone who made this single possible! Dj Tamuka and Take Fizzo. It has always been a challenge finding producers who understand my sound and I’m so glad I’ve found another fresh sound with you both,” posted Ammara on her Facebook page when she released the track.

“Fizzo you are a legend in this game, ever growing in potency and ability to pioneer in your craft. You have my everlasting respect.

“Tamuka you are “the new guy” but you are full of striking hot surprises. Keep dedicated and humble as you are, and the world will fall at your feet.

“To my co-writer Fluid (Tendai Mabhodho) you are a waterfall of creativity. I can’t wait for our nation to discover the wonder you are as an artist.

“To JP Studios, for years we’ve worked together, and I can now say you’re my wolf pack. I am so grateful that we are all growing together and I cannot wait for more of our visions to materialize,” further read the post.