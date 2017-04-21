Ammara hosts second campus Culture Night

Ammara Brown performing at the shoko festival PIC: P. MHAKO | ZIMBOJAM.COM

Award-winning musician, Ammara Brown will host the second edition of University of Zimbabwe’s, Campus Culture Night slated for the Alfred Beit Hall on April 28.

“We realized that there is a lot of talent that is lying dormant at the University. We reckon university is not only about the academics but one must explore their potential in all spheres of life. So we started the campus culture night last year,” said brains behind the concept, Munyaradzi Mtomba.

He added that though the inaugural edition had many financial set backs this years event comes back bigger and better.

“When we hosted the first edition last semester, it was running on low budget but the response was amazing.

“So all the people who represented the student affairs division (wardens) came and said we need to do these more often.

“That’s how we thought of continuing and trying to make it better,” he added.

He also reflected on how they ran the first edition with $200 from sports budget.

“The last time we did this, we had nothing. We were given $200 from a sports budget and we had to make use of that to run the whole show and give prizes. It worked out in the end and everyone was happy.

“This time we have our own budget, although things are currently a little sticky, money isn’t easy to come by, we are hoping that we get the best out of what will be available,” recalled Mtomba.

Students will get to compete in a number of art genres that include, music, spoken word and dance.

“We’ll have a lot of professionals present, to identify talent and further nurture it.

“Winners are going to get prizes that help them grow in their sphere of talent for example whoever wins in the music category would get to record three songs with Oskid,” revealed Mtomba.

There will be special performances from Soul in tune, Willis Wattafi Afirika and comedian.

The event is being facilitated by Campus life, an organization at the university that hosts programmes that develop students in spheres apart from academics.