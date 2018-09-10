Ammara playing with fire

Ammara performing at the 2016 Black Opal finals at the HICC. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE

Dreaming is good. In fact, everyone must dream and desire to push barriers.

However, when one decides to pursue their dreams, they should respect the process.

There are certain things that cannot be bypassed in the process and it seems Ammara Brown and her management are playing with fire as they are not aggressively marketing their September 28 gig featuring Mr Eazi.

Had it been a promoter like 2Kings Entertainment, Chipaz Promotions or Simmad Entertainment, the whole of Harareâ€™s CBD and surrounding areas would by now be covered with posters of the concert, complemented by television and radio adverts.

Now for Ammara and crew, they seem to be investing more on online marketing.

This is a good initiative as it worked for her launch last year at The Venue â€“ the joint was almost packed to capacity.

But this September 28 concert dubbed â€˜Ammaratia Igniteâ€™ is not happening at some small joint in town, its slated for the 4000 seater, Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

Compared to other venues on the continent, the HICC is a little baby but when it comes to Zimbabwe it is a Goliath every artist desires to conquer.

Ammara seems to be oblivious to the fact that recently, rhumba stars Koffi Olomide and Fally Ipupa, who have been in the game for years failed to fill up the HICC even with supporting acts who attract more numbers.

On the issue of supporting acts, it is very good to have the youngsters namely, Takura and Tammy alongside the seasoned ExQ on the lineup but without aggressive marketing this can backfire as these acts do not pull huge numbers.

Ammara herself is not really classified as a top crowd puller because she rarely hosts her own shows making it even more difficult to expect a decent crowd on the day if fans of the other local acts decide not to come.

To make matters worse, Mr Eazi is not really big in Zimbabwe. The weekly radio charts prove this. After dropping â€˜Leg Overâ€™ the singer has not managed to drop anything that shakes the nation on a large scale.

In a nutshell, Ammara and her team are in a fix. They have to up their marketing game to achieve the results they want.