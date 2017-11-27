Ammara steals show at Burnout bash

Ammara Brown cool and calm in one of the Gusheshe's which has blown off one of its wheels and she ain't bothered.

Mukoko queen, Ammara Brown stole the limelight at the adrenaline filled Triple Threat Burnout Bash held at the Borrowdale Race Course on Saturday.

When it was announced that Ammara was about to stage her performance, everyoneâ€™s attention switched from the spinning cars to the stage and in no time the spinning space was deserted.

Fans gathered around Ammara and took close-up pics of her performing.

Ammara then jumped into the spinning space to allow everyone to see her perform, thus causing the spinning to temporarily stop.

The barefooted Ammara performed three songs, Mukoko, Akiliz and Wachu Want, much to the delight of the crowd which was left begging for more.

After her performance she jumped into one of the cars and was taken for a crazy spin.

Other artistes who also graced the occasion were Nesto and Nina Grande, Dj Storm and Judgement Yard.

