Ammara takes a swipe at NAMA

Zimbabwean song bird, Ammara Brown PIC: COURTESY OF ONEPOINTEIGHTPHOTOGRAPHY

One of the biggest shockers at the 2018 NAMA’s was the announcement of Janet Manyowa as Outstanding Female Musician ahead of the vivacious musician Ammara Brown and Selmor Mtukudzi.



Whilst many are baffled about the decision NAMA simply says they are not after rewarding popular creatives but those who have produced exceptional works.

Ammara who was seemingly unfazed by the results on the night of the awards took to her Instagram on Monday to share her views on the results.

Below is the full post:

