Ammara takes a swipe at NAMA

One of the biggest shockers at the 2018 NAMA’s was the announcement of Janet Manyowa as Outstanding Female Musician ahead of the vivacious musician Ammara Brown and Selmor Mtukudzi.
Whilst many are baffled about the decision NAMA simply says they are not after rewarding popular creatives but those who have produced exceptional works.
Ammara who was seemingly unfazed by the results on the night of the awards took to her Instagram on Monday to share her views on the results.
Below is the full post:
I had the most wonderful time at the NAMAs❣ bare foot with my anklets and all! I’m gonna address the elephant in the room. Yes I am hearing your cries. Many of you feel I was “robbed” of awards, but let’s take a moment. The NAMAs are not based on facts, they are based on opinions. A panel of anonymous judges, observe your work and battle it out among themselves. My numbers don’t lie. Ammartia you are the biggest Zimbabwean fan base under any female by faaaarrr. My debut album reached Number 2 on iTunes Charts in its first week. While Akiliz has climbed Trace Africa Charts, it hit half a million views in 6 weeks. Don’t get me started on all the tours I did and to top it off YOUR VOTES made it Song of The Year for 2017 on the Star fm Charts .. But! These are facts. The NAMAs aren’t based on facts, they’re based on opinions. I understand your frustrations but, they’ve reiterated continuously that it is not a popularity contest. People’s choice is the only category the public can vote for. In fact I was grateful there was a winner, because some categories weren’t even afforded 🤭 Anyway! Blessed be, I am so happy for all the nominees and winners! We’re all doing the best we can. Let’s keep moving forward Ammartia because we’ve got bigger goals to achieve this year❣ Still grateful to have you all on every step of my journey. I love you too ❣ #Ammartia #NAMAS2018