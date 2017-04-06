Andy Muridzo wants to be treated equally with Jah Prayzah

The Military Touch Movement PIC: COURTESY OF MILITARY TOUCH MOVEMENT

After much criticism over his disastrous album launch, rising star, Andy Muridzo, has admitted that Military Touch Movement is treating artists unequally.

The media has been awash with stories questioning the singer’s place within the Jah Prayzah led Military Touch Movement, with many feeling that Muridzo is no longer his own man but a hero worshipper scrounging for cigarettes butts dropped by Jah Prayzah.

After much grilling on Star FM’s 3to6 Express on Wednesday, Muridzo threw in the towel and admitted that Military Touch would be a better place to be if all artists were treated equally.

“I agree that the same way Jah Prayzah is being marketed should be the same way we market ExQ, Tahle and Nutty O and I must say it is my hope that one day it will get there,” admitted a jittery Muridzo.

His album Launch at 7 Arts recently was a perfect display of mediocrity in terms of the Muridzo brand marketing, with even the bottled water available branded Jah Prayzah.

“Yes there were several hiccups during that launch and I must admit that about the water, indeed we were wrong there.

“But however, people should please give Military Touch some time to prove itself and they should know I am still my own person even though I am under this brand,” he continued.

He went on to justify his move to Military Touch as being based on vision and ambition to break into the African music ranks as was done by Jah Prayzah.

“Jah Prayzah is already in Africa, and I am under Military Touch trying to make it to Africa. So my move to join Military touch was calculated based on my vision which is taking my music to Africa,” explained Baba Keketso.

His Manager Gift Petro has also admitted that prominence and salience is being given to Jah Prayza ahead of the rest of Military Touch and as a camp they are working towards resolving this.

“Yes indeed it’s true, but people should know that we are doing all we can to try and split the Military Touch Movement brand and the Jeetaz Band’s brand, I can promise that we are working on it,” he said.