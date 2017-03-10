Another gem from Mhere

Zimbabwean gospel singer, Mathias Mhere PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE.COM

“Mumwe anotumidza mwana wake kuti iwe uri Nhamo, mumwe achitumidza mwana wake, Tambudzai, munoita kudada nayo nhamo yekuzvipa, munoita kupoza nayo nhamo yekuzvipa( Some name their children Nhamo with others naming them Tambudzai, you are so proud of your self-inflicted poverty).”

These were the powerful opening lines on the first track ‘Nhamo Yekuzvipa’, off the new album, ‘Old Testament’ by gospel musician, Mathias Mhere.

Last Saturday the gospel fraternity witnessed the birth of yet another masterpiece from Mhere. An offering that has strong social commentary packaged in excellent acoustics.

As soon as one begins to interact with the music on this album, the first notable thing is without doubt the message that runs through most, if not all the 12 tracks, with the bible being central to the inspiration carried.

If one is to give a prediction on a song that has the potential to lyrically treat fans to a musical climax, the fourth track, ‘Nyasha’ has what it takes to achieve this.

“Nyasha ndini mukuona living testimony…Ndakanga ndiri mucheche ikozvino ndakura, Dhavita anodaro (I am a living testimony of grace, I was once young and now I have come of age, says David),” sings Mhere, as he describes his life that has been uplifted from glory to glory, packaging it in a manner that bears witness to the greatness of the God that he serves.

Clearly the stature of the pint sized musician doesn’t match up with the products of his artistry as he has throughout the albums ‘Tinoda Nyasha’, ‘Anoita Minana’, ‘Nguva yenyasha’, ‘Glory to Glory,’ ‘Double Double’ and now ‘Old Testament’, maintained a melodious voice which he perfectly adjusts on some fast-tempo and medium-tempo tracks.

Mhere also samples some reggae grooves on the track, ‘Tenda’ and ventures into rhumba as well on ‘Vana VaJesu’. These two genres have added variety to the album, as opposed to sticking to one genre throughout, as was his style on previous albums.

One can feel the competency of Lyton Ngolomi in his production of this whole album through how he maintained the high standardized Mathias Mhere sound.

It will never be an objective analysis if the flair added to this offering by the various artists that also featured is ignored.

Renowned praise and worshipper Mkhulili Bhebhe rose up to the occasion and added the spark to the Rhumba song ‘Vana VaJesu’ and memories were refreshed on the forgotten voice of the living legend Zexie Manatsa who featured on the track ‘Dhindindi’.