Another jazz delight at Theatre in the Park

In January, jazz enthusiasts were given a memorable New Yearâ€™s present by Â Simin Tander Quartet and now, a month later, another exciting act is coming through.

Theatre in the Park is the place to be come Â February 23-24 as it hosts renowned jazz act, Oran Etkin.

With support from MBCA, this renowned American jazz outfit will perform and teach in Harare for two weeks.

The band has won awards and praise at flagship jazz festivals in capital cities around the world, and the New York times has described Oran as a”great clarinet player” and “an excellent improviser”.

Oran will also be here with his Timbalooloo Method, Oran Etkins’ own unique approach to teaching and performing music that gets children to imagine that their instrument is alive and full of character, humour and emotion that is yearning to come out.

“Sometimes I like to step back and look at the music classes and see what the kids are actually learning beyond the music. Of course they’re also learning different skills, math skills, social skills, verbal skills, speech, language, fine and gross motor skills,” he says.

Whilst music lovers look forward to Etkinâ€™s visit, be assured that Etkinâ€™s is equally excited to visit Zimbabwe.

Oran will be collaborating with Zimbabwean mbira masters and taking to the stage with them on the second of his Theatre in the Park concerts.

“I’m interested in the ability to listen, and actively listen, and then add your own voice, which is what you do as a musician. You listen to what’s going on and you add your own voice to create more beauty. This is important in life as you grow up to be an adult,” says Etkin.

Schedule of performances is as follows:

Friday 23 February, 7:30pm – Oran Etkin trio and guest player Sam Mataure (Tickets $12/$10, Kids in uniform free)

Saturday 24 February 11:00 am – Oran Etkin Timbalooloo concert for kids in Harare (One child with parent, $12)

Saturday 24 February 7:30 pm â€“ Oran Etkin Trio + Zimbabwe traditional musicians come together for a collaborative concert!

