Dstv Compact viewers can now watch Live TV on their phones

DStv Compact viewers were recently given access to the English Premier League and La Liga

After being given access to watch the EPL and La Liga matches as well as getting a prize freeze, DStv viewers on the Compact Plus and Compact bouquets have something else to smile about as they can now access Live TV and DStv Catch Up through DStv Now, a service previously available only to Premium bouquet customers with PVR decorders.



“DStv Now is available to customers on a variety of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to many Android and iOS-based tablets and smartphones, and allows them to stream Live TV and Catch Up anywhere, anytime,” said publicity and public relations manager of MultiChoice Zimbabwe, Liz Dziva.

She added that this service was previously available only to customers with an active PVR decoder, but is now available to all Premium, Compact and Compact Plus customers irrespective of their decoder type.

“All you need is an active decoder in order to stream Live TV and access Catch Up. By downloading the app to your cellphone or logging on through your desktop browser, you get to watch Live TV, see the full DStv TV Guide, enjoy DStv Catch Up content, streaming or download, and manage your account at your convenience,” she added.

The Live TV and DStv Catch Up content on DStv Now will be matched to the package on which the customer is linked. DStv Compact Plus customers will have access to over 40 channels on the go, while DStv Compact customers will get more than 30 channels. This includes live streaming of package-specific SuperSport channels and access to movie and entertainment channels, documentaries, lifestyle channels, music and many children’s channels.

“The tech team has added the security of a four-digit personal identification number on the apps to allow parents to make sure children can’t view anything outside the children’s section. You’ll be prompted to enter and confirm this number once you access the section for the first time,” continued Liz.

DStv Now can be accessed on up to four mobile devices from the same account, so customers can stream a movie or watch a sports game match while the children view cartoons.

You can set up here: now.dstv.com.