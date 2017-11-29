Another successful jikinya festival

Young Traditional Dancers PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) held another successful edition of the annual National Jikinya Dance Festival in Bulawayo on Friday November 24 at Amphitheatre themed, ‘Building Zimbabwe Through Dance.’

Ten schools participated at this year’s Jikinya Dance Festival, having won the first prize in their respective provinces.

The schools performed dances of their own choice as well as muchongoyo, a dance that originated from Zululand (Nguniland) in South Africa during King Tshaka’s reign.

“Traditionally, the dance was performed in preparation for and after war, particularly when the warriors emerged victorious. Nowadays, the dance has become social and recreational devoid of any religious connotations. Some professional dance groups perform muchongoyo fusing it with contemporary dance routines for commercial purposes,” read a statement from NACZ.

Gaba and Mbimba 1 Primary School’s from Masvingo and Matebeleland South, respectively came out tops at the festival.

They each got a floating trophy, monetary prize as well as gold and silver medals, respectively.

Chiedza Primary School from Midlands was third and got a trophy, cash prize and bronze medals.

Whilst Gaza Primary School from Manicaland was fourth and also took homecash, a trophy and copper medals.

Gaba Primary School from Masvingo also won the Professor Hope Sadza Trophy for Outstanding Common Dance.

Guests that graced the festival included NACZ Board Member Moffat Ndlovu, Delta Corporation Board Member Todd Moyo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Chief Operations Officer, Givemore Chidzidzi, Director Zimbabwe College of Music, Rachel Chingwanda and Agribank Regional Manager, Scholastica Madibha.

Also present were delegates from the National Arts Council of Zambia, Florence Sinkala and Mwiche Chikungu, who were in Zimbabwe on a cultural exchange mission but took time to attend the festival.

The annual festival aims at encouraging children to appreciate and perform Zimbabwean traditional dances thus promoting and safeguarding Zimbabwe’s cultural intangible heritage.

