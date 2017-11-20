Artists heavily affected by Zim political situation

Artists from different genres performing at Theatre in The Opening in 2016.

Whilst it might be business as usual in most sectors of the economy despite the current political situation in Zimbabwe, the same cannot be said for players in the creative sector, particularly in Harare.Â

Since Tuesday last week when the military move into the CDB, a cloud of uncertainty has gripped the city and people are minimizing their movements after hours.

This has resulted in a number of shows that were being advertised for weeks to be cancelled at the last minute.

Just last week, three shows were cancelled and these were; a theatre production â€˜Blood and Tongueâ€™ that was slated for Theatre in The Park on Wednesday November 15, the highly anticipated live DVD recording by Minister Mahendere at the 7 Arts Theatre on Saturday November 18, as well as a spoken word show that was slated for Joina City Mall on Saturday.

As the meetings between the military and President Mugabe drag on, the situation is seemingly going to get worse for artists as most revelers are notÂ sure if it is safe or not to go out at night.

Though some shows have taken place during the same period such as the weekly jazz show at Alliance Francaise, as well as the Sulu gig at The Volt on Sunday and Friday, respectively, numbers at the shows were low and the atmosphere was generally subdued.

As Hararians kick started a fresh week today, they are speculations as to whether the much hyped debut show of Nigerian star, Tekno in Zimbabwe will take place as advertised at Alex Sports Club this Friday.

The current deadlock in the aforementioned meetings has left the Zanu PF party (the ruling party) and the military with one option, which is an impeachment but that process will take weeks. These weeks might result in artists losing a lot of revenue during the festive season.

Like this: Like Loading...