Artists Light Up 7 Arts

5 SHARES Share Tweet

The 7 Arts Theatre was on Friday night lit with fiery performances from Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo, Boom Berto, Aggabu Nyabinde and Ammara Brown.

Though the turnout was really poor, with the venue just about half full, all artists poured out their hearts creating an ecstatic atmosphere in the auditorium.

Aggabu Nyabinde and his band opened the show to less than 30 people and next was rising dancehall sensation Boom Berto who got the ladies screaming throughout his set.

The energetic Ammara Brown was a thrill, pulling off a performance for more than an hour and still the crowd demanded an encore.

Next was Sam Dondo who had a good set and showed that he is maturing.

Lastly, Jah Prayzah took over and closed the show with his explosive performance.