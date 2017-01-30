Featured, Music

Artists Light Up 7 Arts

Tsitsi Ndabambi 0 257
Sam Dondo and his band at 7 Arts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM

The 7 Arts Theatre was on Friday night lit with fiery performances from Jah Prayzah, Sam Dondo, Boom Berto, Aggabu Nyabinde and Ammara Brown.

Though the turnout was really poor, with the venue just about half full, all artists poured out their hearts creating an ecstatic atmosphere in the auditorium.

Aggabu Nyabinde and his band opened the show to less than 30 people and next  was rising dancehall sensation Boom Berto who got the ladies screaming throughout his set.

The energetic Ammara Brown was a thrill, pulling off a performance for more than an hour and still the crowd demanded an encore.

Next was Sam Dondo who had a good set and showed that he is maturing.

Lastly, Jah Prayzah took over and closed the show with his explosive performance.

 

Sam Dondo making his mark PIC: T NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Sam Dondo making his mark PIC: T NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Sam Dondo and his band at 7 Arts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Sam Dondo and his band at 7 Arts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Ammara Brown wowing the crowd PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Ammara Brown wowing the crowd PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Agga Nyabinde at 7 Atrs PIC T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Agga Nyabinde at 7 Arts PIC T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Boom Betto perfoming Munodonhedza Musika PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Boom Betto perfoming Munodonhedza Musika PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Jah Prayzah at 7 Arts | PIC T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Jah Prayzah at 7 Arts PIC T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Ammara Brown wowing the crowd PIC T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Ammara Brown wowing the crowd PIC T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Party people at 7 Arts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Party people at 7 Arts PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM
Previous ArticleNext Article
Tsitsi Ndabambi
Tsitsi is passionate about photography, arts and culture. She takes her camera with her everywhere she goes and documents lives and events around Zimbabwe and abroad. She contributes to various publications.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Confirm that you are humann by solving the following problem... *

error: Content is protected from copying.