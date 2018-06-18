Artists need to be serious – Misred

Samantha Musa popularly known as MisRed PIC: COURTESY OF OPTIMASS ART

ZiFM Stereo presenter, Misred who was recently in Ghana for the annual Ghana Meets Naija FestivalÂ says she discovered local artists, particularly musicians need to be serious about engaging their fans.

“The festival was very inspiring and motivating. I was genuinely humbled with the love and reception I got from the people in Ghana,” said Misred. “After my co-hosting gig on YFM people had an idea of who MisRed is which made it easy to gel in with the rest of the people including the musicians.”

Reflecting on areas players on the Zimbabwean showbiz scene need to improve on she said, “On multiple fronts actually, but the biggest one would be the lack of seriousness when it comes to captivating and connecting with people/with the fans.

“For instance, the love Stonebwoy got from the people showed me there was something he was doing in captivating and connecting with his fans which made him still get mega love even though there were other big artist from Nigeria.

“In Zimbabwe that would not happen. Fans are quick to sideline their own home based showing that the artist may not be doing enough. Artists are not serious when it comes to connecting with people.”

Meanwhile, Misred will continue with the agenda of growing her brand beyond Zimbabwe’s boarders.

“The next mission is to successfully export the MisRed Brand to the rest of Africa and to cultivate the new relationships acquired – ensuring they convert positively to the MisRed brand moving into the future,” she highlighted.