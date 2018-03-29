Arts explosion at The Space

The Space will be venue of 360 degree experience of African art, Mediterranean cuisine, and music PIC: COURTESY OF KICKITWITHMIMI

On Saturday March 31, all roads will lead to The Space Resto-Lounge and Boutique for The African Arts Experience.



The event being held in collaboration with Ophir XXi and The African Born Child is aimed at giving people a 360 degree experience of African art, Mediterranean cuisine, and music.

“This art based event is designed to promote arts and culture in Zimbabwean events and provide an affordable avenue for people to appreciate the talent of Zimbabwean artists who will be selling and exhibiting their wares.

“This will take place against the backdrop of a diverse and relaxed environment where those in attendance can enjoy the exotic sights, sounds and tastes on offer,” read a statement from the organisers.

The African Arts Experience is a showcase of art work by Zimbabwean artists located locally and internationally.

The initiative which is spear headed by the social enterprise Ophir XXi seeks to empower local talent and provide avenues through which to promote and celebrate their craft. Pieces range from photography, sculpture, painting and metal work.

“People can look forward to the beauty bar where guests can get pampered. We offer a range of beauty treatments from nails, hair and make up. They can also experience our craft coffee bar with our special coffee blend made from Ethiopian and Kenyan beans.

“Guests will also enjoy our shisha lounge where we offer the best flavoured shisha in town.

“Those who want privacy can enjoy whisky and cigar in our library,” revealed the organisers to Zimbo Jam.

