ASAPH promises fireworks at Shoko Fest

Bulawayo based Zim Hip Hop artist ASAPH PIC: COURTESY OF YOUTUBE

Trending hip hop act, ASAPH has promised fans fireworks as he headlines this year’s Shoko Festival alongside South Africa’s, Moonchild Sanelly.

“I promise fireworks for both performances I will do at Shoko Festival running from September 28-29,” said ASAPH in a statement.

“I am overwhelmed by the support I am getting from Zimbabwe as a whole and also those that are following the music.”

ASAPH recently wowed Hararians with a fiery set at UnPlugged Zimbabwe where he performed alongside yet another South African star, Shekhinah.

He is currently topping the Zimbabwean music charts with his single ‘MAMBO’ which has been on number one for a while now on ZiFM Stereo.

This year Shoko festival will host the second edition of the Zim Hip Hop summit conference for the second as well as the Hub Unconference which will feature a number of free educational talks for artists and the general public.

The festival will be taking place at multiple venues which include the REPS Theatre (28th of September), the Harare City Library Grounds (29th) and Unit L Community Hall Grounds in Chitungwiza (30th).