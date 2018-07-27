Ashley Zuva drops new single

New Kid on the block Ashley Zuva PIC: COURTESY OF THE PROTEGE PHOTOGRAPHY

New kid on the block, Ashley Zuva is set to drop her debut single, ‘Silence’ on August 3 at Alliance Francaise in Harare.

“Silence is about a women reminiscing about a time she shared with someone she loved, even though it wasn’t meant to be,” said Zuva.

“She tries to get him to notice her but he disregards her, doesn’t communicate or put in as much as she’s giving in. She is giving and he is just taking. It’s a song of abandonment too, one can say.”

The jazz vocalist added that the song was inspired by watching women who constantly give love and receive none back.

Zuva revealed that she will drop two more singles before her debut album drops.

“I plan on releasing a full album end of next year, but two more singles before then. Juggling medical school and music hasn’t been easy, therefore my pace in the music industry isn’t as fast as I hope it to be,” she said.

Sharing on her background, she said she started singing when she was in her mother’s womb.

“I’ve been singing my whole life and started playing piano at 8. I used to perform solos throughout high school at the Eisteddfod. I started writing music at the age of 13, only for personal reasons (as an outlet) and not for performance purposes,” she shared.

After finishing high school she joined the band, JazzFit.

“JazzFit was made up of a former Prince Edward School students. These guys became my first friends in music. We did several gigs together but I then started medical school at the University of Zimbabwe so things died down a little on the music side,” she revealed.

However, Zuva would still collide with music years later.

“Bled Chimanga invited me to open at one of his shows and that helped me gain a little following. Here and there I would open for him at his other shows, or get invited to sing at several others be it at school or elsewhere.

“I’ve performed at most of Bled’s concerts this year, as well as concerts held by Note2etoN choir (as I am a member). I also perform at weddings and private functions,” highlighted Zuva.