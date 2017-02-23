Baba Tencen grieves cyclone Dineo effects.

Comedian Pepukai Zvemhari aka Baba Tencen PIC: COURTESY OF ZIMSINSA.COM

Comedian, Baba Tencen has composed a poem lamenting the devastating effects of the hazardous Cyclone Dineo that has ravaged the nation for the past few days.

The weather phenomenon has seen several parts of the country suffering immense flooding, with some families getting state assistance for relocation in some parts of Matabeleland including communities in Insiza district.

In light of this, Baba Tencen has joined the whole nation in consciously meditating upon the painful effects of the cyclone, sending a clear message on how the nation has suffered especially in the aftermath of the extreme weather conditions.

“Nhai iwe unombonzani uye sei une hutsinye, wakaparadza, unoparadza uyezve uchiri kuparadza (What is your name and why are you this cruel? You have destroyed and you are still destroying),” he exclaimed lamenting the trail of destruction left behind by the cyclone and has seen bridges in some parts of Mberengwa collapsing.

Again, the comedian has shown his artistic prowess through the use of personification in the poem, in which the Cyclone is being referred to as a person with him trying to negotiate that it stops ravaging the country.

“Tazama kuti tinokumbira ruregerero kuvabereki vako, hativazivi nekuti surname hatiioni, apa unenge nusikana nekuti munhu wese anongoti ndiDineo, NdiDineo asi Dineo ani (We have tried asking for forgiveness from your parents but we don’t know them because we do not see your surname, but you seem like a girl),” he said.

He further recites the poem claiming that apart from the trail of destruction that it has left behind, the cyclone has not benefited Zimbabweans in any way but however, some local authorities have celebrated that it has enabled dam water levels that had hit a record low last year improve significantly.

“Ko iyo mvura yako yakamboita Seiko? Haimwiki, hairimiki nayo, inongoparadza kana nemota dzevanhu (The rain you bring confuses us because it doesn’t bring any development)” he recited.

The poem stands as one of the several warnings on the ongoing disastrous effects of Cyclone Dineo and several parts of Zimbabwe including Matabeleland, Manicaland and Masvingo are still dealing with the ruin left behind by the incessant rains and wind.

Watch Baba Tencen recite the poem below: