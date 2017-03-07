Battle of the Chefs returns

Joseph Bunga, founder of Battle o f the Chefs PIC: COURTESY OF BATTLE OF THE CHEFS

After running a successful edition of Battle of the Chefs season two last year, which was arguably the show with the highest budget on TV, organisers of the Zimbabwe’s only cooking show, airing on ZTV are back with the third season slated to start this April.

“Battle of the Chefs Season three will be broadcast on ZTV starting April 6, 2017 at 7pm and every Thursday thereafter. It will be simultaneously made available on YouTube and Facebook for our internet audience. The show has 13 episodes and a run time of 40 minutes,” reads a statement from the producers of the show.

The format remains the same with the chefs expected to battle it out across three challenges for the ultimate prize of $10 000.

The statement further reads, “Following the format set in place in Season 2, the chefs battle it out across three challenges – the technical, the innovation and the set recipe challenge.

“16 Chefs are challenged to showcase innovation and skill over a period of 13 weeks with each round having an immediate elimination.”

Executive producer of the show, Joseph Bunga said that this season has seen more contestants applying compared to previous season.

“The winner of the previous season was a woman and most entries that we have received have come from female participants. The possible reason behind this is that they have been inspired by one of their own who won the last time,” said Bunga.

Asked on the actual gender demographics for this coming season, Bunga said, “Well I cannot say that right now, but the information will be announced soon.

Battle of the Chefs season two was won by Leandra Makaya who pocketed a cool $ 10 000.