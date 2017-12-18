Beefy fires back at critics

ExQ one of the artists who failed to get nominated at the 2017 Zim Hip Hop awards and his absence caused a stir on social media PIC: COURTESY OF MTM

Founder of the Zim Hip Hop Awards, Beefy has hit back at people who always critic the awards ceremony saying the selection of winners is flawed.

“A lot of people just argue and always say a lot of nonsense without facts. It is now the norm for random people to make noise on social media but without facts. Some use the awards hype to be noticed but honestly we are able to defend each and every nominee or winner,” said Beefy.

“Majority of our detractors are people who have never hosted an event before, let alone any experience in the genre.”

Beefy stated that though he accepts criticism, he feels most of the “critiquing” are personal attacks.

“Yes I do accept criticism but sometimes most of the comments we receive are personal attacks. For the record people say the organisers of the awards sell these accolades and are looking for money.

“I will be blatantly honest, I am the one behind financing this event and this statement goes out to those who think Iâ€™m looking for money.

“I do not need any money from any hip hop artists, they donâ€™t have the money. If anything I fund hip hop projects from January to December.

“I have my own businesses that Iâ€™m growing and I come from a very well up family. I donâ€™t have time to hustle the very same people Iâ€™m investing my time and money into. For seven years I have been pumping money into not only the awards but the genre,” fumed Beefy.

Beefy also cleared the air regards the issue of ExQ’s failure to get nominated at the recently held awards ceremony.

“There is really no issue with ExQ and yes he is a hip hop artist. Itâ€™s just unfortunate he and his management did not submit for the awards. Otherwise he would have been there on our lists,” he explained.

He continued, â€œFor the past three years the awards have been on submission basis.

â€œThe reason we introduced submissions is because we wanted to bring structure to our event. Submissions are the norm in any music award show. It gives the organisers adequate information on an artist.

â€œRandom nominations has many loopholes which is something we have discovered and our brand has become bigger and better since the introduction of submissions. There is a lot more transparency.”

