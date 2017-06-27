As Zimbabwean gospel fumbles, a new star rises

17 SHARES Share Tweet

Outside the Star FM’s Gospel Greats show, gospel music has failed to make an impact on the local scene as it used to a few years back when gospel musicians would compete for front page space with secular musicians and would trend like Donald Trump’s covfefe.

What has caused the tables to flip is a discussion for another day. Today we want to focus on a rising gospel musician, Pastor Aaron Makuyana.

The Dubai-based man of the cloth recently dropped his debut single titled ‘Champion.’

Zimbo Jam got in touch with him and he revealed more about himself including how he was inspired by Dr. Oliver Mtukudzi and he inherited the musical gift from a father he never managed to see.

How his musical journey started

“I have always loved singing from a very young age. Taking after my dad, Aaron senior who used to play hosho and lead the choir in church. I never met him though. He went to be with the Lord the same day I was born,” reflected Pastor Aaron.

“But I was smart enough to steal the musical side of him. I grew up loving Oliver Mutukudzi to the core especially his unparalleled acoustic guitar riffs. I then made up my mind to learn how to play the guitar soon after completing my advanced level studies. I was a fast learner and in no time I was mimicking Tuku as well as composing my own songs.”

But as all this transpired, his mother was not all that supportive.

“My mother was not a big fan as she thought it would throw me off course. However, I observed that she would listen from a ‘secret location’ each time I played my guitar. She got carried away sometimes while doing household chores as I would often hear her humming away at my songs.

“That emboldened my resolve in a very subtle way. I did my first studio recording of a single in 2005 with a friend, Josh. It was secular and it never went on air. I thank God for that because I won’t be having to explain the ‘u-turn’…lol,” he reminisced.

Pastor Aaron says the turning point came when he gave his life to Christ.

“The big turning point came about in April 2006 when I gave my life to Christ. Life took a whole new meaning and I immediately fell in love with gospel music.

“I joined the church choir at ZAOGA FIF Harare City Branch. I never took a leading role as the talent there made me feel somewhat inadequate so I chose to chill and develop myself. Just about a year later I left the country for the UAE where I joined Christ Embassy.

“The musical me again joined the choir and with time became one of the lead singers. I composed quite a few songs for the choir as well as developing myself to be a better minister. I recorded my very first gospel track ‘Seated’ in August 2013 but I didn’t put it on air as I wasn’t too content with the recording. I however redid it last year and will be released once Champion has run its race sufficiently,” he added.

New single

The pastor says his new single, ‘Champion’ is very dear to him and was birthed from a peculiar challenge.

“The new single is very dear to my heart because of the geographical location from which we do the work of the Lord. I mean you have to believe and know that Christ made you a champion for you to be an effective minister of the gospel in this part of the world. All I did was create music out of our daily experiences in winning souls to Christ,” he revealed.

“The song was birthed from a peculiar challenge that you would ordinarily not find anywhere else in this world. The Lord just dropped the song into my spirit and I said to myself, yes Lord, I can do all things…

“Apart from my own personal testimony of the song it’s also important to note that every Christian is called to be a minister and ministry by itself attracts challenges regardless of geographical location. However in Romans 8:37 the bible says in all these things we are more than conquerors. It doesn’t matter where you are and what you are going through, Christ has made you a champion. You are sufficiently provided for to withstand any stratagem of the enemy! The song is meant to strengthen, to build, rejuvenate and most importantly to announce to mankind the sole purpose of our existence, which is soul winning.”

He says the track is doing beyond his expectations.

“Champion is doing very well, way beyond my expectations. It was officially released on my wife’s birthday, June 10 and in the last two weeks it has had more than 5000 downloads on all platforms from which it’s downloadable. I believe that’s remarkable for a start. I’m convinced that the same God who gave the song is able to sustain the momentum from glory to more glory.”

On his new album

“An album will be ready in the first quarter of 2018. I already have quite a number of tracks that am putting final touches to. The track Seated is ready for the airwaves though I’m likely to release it towards the end of this year. I believe the album is something to really look forward to. Worshippers will worship, praise singers will sure give praise, edification and exhortation is part of the package and of course I believe many will be saved as they listen to the word of God delivered musically,” he added.