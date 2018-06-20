Behold the Princess of Nyonga Nyonga

Afro Jazz songbird Princess Makunzva PIC: COURTESY OF P. MAKUNZVA

IT is common that some people judge others based on the music they like, despite musical preference being largely subjective.

To this effect, rising talented Afro Jazz songbird Princess Makunzva said she will not be moved despite being ridiculed for her affection of culture and traditional mbira (Nyonga Nyonga) instrument.

The 18-year-old Chitungwiza teen has embarked on her musical journey and is working towards the release of her debut five track mbira fused album, Chinonzi Rega soon.

The soft spoken dread locked princess is confident that through her lyrical content, the debut album will silence the critics as she discovers her potential to take the music industry by storm.

“I have been ridiculed because of the love of my culture and my affection to the mbira instrument and more over the dread locks as some people allege I get possessed,” she said.

“It is such criticism that will certainly give me the strength to push for the growth of my career, though I know it is not that easy to make it especially as a female in this male dominated music industry.

The teen sensation said she will soldier on as her career is shaped by vision and her desire to exhibit her talent to the world not for competition or monetary rewards, but for the love of showcasing her culture through music.

The ambitious Makunzva who draws her inspiration from music super star Oliver Mtukudzi, the late Chiwoniso Mararire and Mbuya Stellar Chiweshe saluted her parents’ for supporting her musical career.

“I am very much honoured to have parents who support my career as they have embraced my talent. They pay for my studio time and everything that I need for my music project,” she said.

“As i put my sweat and blood into everything, I also aspire to be a positive role model through my music and actions,” she said.

Makunzva appreciates the talent on the local music scene which she says needs more support from the public and authorities to be protected against piracy.

“The local music industry has immeasurable talent that has been seriously affected by piracy which is making it difficult for artistes to enjoy the fruits of their sweat,” she said.

She said the album being produced by Tony Fresh will feature some tracks like the title track Chinonzi Rega and Mhiri Kwemakungwa.