Behold Rachel J, the new trendsetter!

If you drive along some of the major roads in Harare, you will notice some cool billboards with a picture of a beautiful lady.

That statement sounds silly hey – because they are many billboards in the city with beautiful ladies.

However, in this particular case, the lady is not advertising any other brand, but her own.

Believe it or not the lady has forked a couple of thousands per billboard to advertise her brand new single titled ‘Makwikwi’.

That’s a first in Zimbabwe as none of the so called trending artists or one hit wonders, in recent years have ever gone to this extreme in pushing just a single.To make matters worse this wonder woman is only doing music for the fun of it.

Her name is Rachel J.

‘Makwikwi’ comes with a stunning video and if this was just done by someone having fun, it really leaves us asking, what if she decides to be serious about music what would be the outcome.

But who is Rachel J one might wonder?

“I was born in Kwekwe, raised in Gweru before settling in South Africa for my studies,” said Rachel.

“Growing up, I was multitalented and always had a passion for cultivating the full potential of all my gifts and talents,” she shared.

At one point she ventured into fashion and succeeded in dressing prominent personalities in the business and arts circles.

Rachel J says she has gone all out with marketing her track to show women that they too can pursue their dreams and do it on a big scale.

“This is a passion and I am willing to push as much as I can for the music to be successful.

“As a business person I have learnt that you need to invest in promotions so this is me learning and practicing it on a musical tip.

“I am also setting a trend and an example to other artist’s that it is key to invest in the music, going all out as much as you can afford,” she shared.

