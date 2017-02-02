Featured, Music, Other Arts & Culture Issues, Young Shakers

Bev apologises for committing adultery… well kinda!

Bev's innovative dance moves at the Jam Session PHOTO: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM
Exotic dancer, Bev apologised for committing adultery with Andy Muridzo.

The infamous dancer was speaking on Star FM when she admitted she had messed up by getting involved with Baba Keketso.

In the interview she also quashed  rumours of the pregnancy being a scam.

However, it seems Bev is still jilted over the fact that Andy said he was involved with her only when he started rising to fame in a video she posted on Tuesday.

Bev has since recorded a video setting the record straight that they were together way before the ‘Dherira’ hit maker became popular.

