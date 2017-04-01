Bev gets an abortion

Beverley Sibanda born Junior Lizzy Zinhu PIC: T. NDABAMBI | ZIMBOJAM.COM

After revealing she was pregnant on social media rants, Bev Sibanda has gotten an abortion.

Though she claimed that the pregnancy belonged to Andy, there has been some speculation as to who the actual father is.

A Zimbo Jam informer, who refused to be named, said that the Bev and Andy families have been in negotiations regarding Bev’s pregnancy claims. During the talks, there were allegations that Bev’s pregnancy was with another man, not Andy.

This disagreement reportedly led to the abortion.

Whilst the identity of the other man can not be confirmed, Bev has been reported to have a number of ‘male friends.’

Bev however has gone back on her pregnancy claims saying, “I was never pregnant! Aifunga kuti akangwara, ndaida kumugadzirisa”(He thought he was clever I wanted to sorted him out.)

Beverage Sibanda, the 23year old maid from Guruve apparently had an altercation with a garden boy, Andy Dzapasi. Bev Sibanda, who is commonly mistaken with exotic dancer, Junior Lizzy Zinhu (pictured above) whose stage is also Bev Sibanda.