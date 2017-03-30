Bhutisi saves the day

Bhutisi in action at the comedy night. PIC: T. CHIHAMBAKWE | ZIMBOJAM.COM

After a number of novices in the world of comedy had failed to give revelers value for their money at the weekly Laugh Out Harare Comedy Night, it was left to seasoned comic, Bhutisi to save the day, and he slayed it!

Jazz 24/7 was the venue and few comedy enthusiasts had come through to be serenaded on the last Tuesday of the month but for the first 45 minutes it was just disastrous as a lineup of debutants, failed to connect with the crowd.

Though they were some instances where they managed to drop well-crafted punch lines, it was clear that more work needs to be done to ensure that the new kids on the block give back value to their audience.

Host, Doc Vikela had to work extra hard to ensure that after each act he digs deep in his bag of jokes and gets the crowd excited again.

The most disappointing act on the night was NAMA award-winning act, Simba The Comic King.

It seems the comedian has just lost his plot.

His act was super cheesy and the audience failed to follow through, leading him to suddenly end it.

Finally after all the mundane acts, Bhutisi then came through and dazzled the crowd.

Just his presence on the stage got people laughing and from the moment he started till he finished his set, the crowd was in stitches. He got a deserved round of applause from the crowd when he had finished his set.

Doc Vikela who is the brains behind the show came out defending the young lads who had struggled on the night saying they would get better with time.

“Indeed, most of the new acts did not give amazing performances but this is their first performance and with time they will get better,” said Vikela.

“When we started Simuka Comedy at the Book Café some years ago, we were also just as shallow as the comedians you saw today. But with time and more practice, we got better.

“So the more they get these opportunities, the better they will become,” he explained.