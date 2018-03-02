The Big Jabula Blast!

Micah Stampley at a Jabula Conference in 2015 PIC: COURTESY OF JABULA.ORG

Gospel music lovers are in for a treat this August as Bishop Tudor Bismark revealed on Wednesday that top American musicians namely, Todd Dulaney, Micah Stamply and William McDowell were coming to minister during this year’s New Life Kingdom Ndaba – his church’s annual conference.



The Bishop announced that the conference theme for 2018 is “The Big Blast”

“…conference is around the corner and this year we will be at the Glamis Arena and not the City Sports Centre.

“On Saturday evening of the conference we shall have two hours of praise and worship and then Dr. Otabil will teach for a while. Soon after we shall haveÂ Todd Dulaney, Micah Stamply and William McDowell take us through a powerful time of praise and worship till around 1 am,” said Bishop Tudor whilst closing his teaching during a Wednesday mid-week service.

But the Americans will not be alone on the night.

“We will also have Minister Mahendere, Pastor G as well as Pastor Richard Dube ministering on the night,” he added.

Many Christians in the country will be excited about this as there haven’t been such mega gospel concerts in the country.

Bishop Tudor, a man known for excellence also highlighted that they would setting up a massive stage – and knowing his standards from previous conferences and a normal Sunday or Wednesday service, when he says massive it will indeed be massive.

