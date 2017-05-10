Bindura to host Culture Week jamboree

Swerengoma Arts Production group from Zimbabwe performing Shona Ritual dances PIC: COURTESY OF BAKWEMAGAZINE

The 2017 Culture Week commemorations will run from May 20 – 26 with the national launch being held at Nyava High School in Musana, Bindura.

The Culture Week launch is a national event coordinated by National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) and implemented by the hosting province in which this year it is Mashonaland Central.

“This years’ theme is, ‘Consolidating Cultural Identity, Diversity and Heritage’, designed to spur communities to cement their respective cultural practices whilst strengthening the nation’s diversified cultural traits that make Zimbabwe a dynamic cultural nation,” read a statement from NACZ.

“Culture is identity and culture in its diversified format fosters co-existence, harmony and peace. Zimbabwe as a cultured nation is proud of its national identity.

“In Zimbabwe, chiefs play a pivotal role in the safeguarding, preservation and promotion of cultural norms and practices that inform the nation’s spirit of Ubuntu/Unhu,” further read the statement.

The oofficial launch will havet aactivities such as; street marching by artists and cultural activists, fashion shows, music and dance performances, art and craft exhibitions and herbal medicine exhibitions.

Culture Week ccelebrations are valued by NACZ for they enable Zimbabwe to reflect on her diversified culture while reminding Zimbabweans of the need to safeguard cultural practices.

Continued the statement, “Such practices are integral components of the nation’s cultural heritage in both tangible and intangible forms. Culture Week is an opportune time to promote and showcase the diversity of the Zimbabwean culture. NACZ is encouraging communities at whatever level to come together, celebrate and enjoy their respective cultures in unison.”

The Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity by UNESCO in 2001 proclaimed the 21st of May as the World Day of Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.