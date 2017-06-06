Blackdiamond hip hops over to house music

Blackdiamond

UK based duo, Blackdiamond, originally from Bulawayo, has officially revealed its switch from hip hop to house music with the release of a smashing video for its new house single, Lahl’umlenze.

The group which comprises of two brothers namely; Steve ‘Pro tha God’ Manjelo and Shane ‘Sugar Shane Wabantwana’ Manjelo, first came on the scene in 2007 with their hip hop album, ‘Supernova’.

The Bulawayo-born boys have now returned after a long sabbatical with a new sound, which has seen them switching from hip hop to house music.

“Shane and I have decided to go in a different direction musically. We have a new vision and sound, and our upcoming album is going to be reflecting a lot of this,” Steve said.

He added that the decision to switch genres was carefully considered.

“The decision to switch genres was not made lightly. We knew that we were taking a risk and that it would come with its challenges. But, we are optimistic that the long term benefits will be rewarding for us and our fans,” he added.

From the producers of the hit South African track, ‘Gobisiqolo’, Lahl’umlenze features Newcastle based DJ, Erv Madumeja. Erv has officially joined the duo permanently and will feature on several of the songs on the album.

“Steve, Shane and l had discussed collaborating for a while and when they approached me with the idea for the single, it was an offer l could not refuse,” said Erv.

“Blackdiamond have done formidable things since they debuted. I have watched them perfect their art over the years and l am honoured to be joining them as we take our music to the next level,” Erv added.

Talking about the album, Shane said, “We are currently putting the final touches to our album and will probably release another single towards the end of the year.”

The trio have embarked on their nationwide tour and have already performed in Birmingham and Slough. Newcastle and Scotland are also on the cards in a few weeks.

They will also be supporting South African artist, Professor on his UK tour in July, in Leicester and Manchester respectively.

Checkout the video for Lahl’umlenze here:

