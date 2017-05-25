Blaqs silences critics with Chekeche bombshell

On set, MTM crew does the Chekeche dance PIC: CHEKECHE VIDEO

Under fire music video director, Vusa Blaqs who has been getting a lot of shade thrown at him on social media platforms for allegedly failing to deliver videos for artists on time and poor script construction for his recent projects, has responded by dropping a world class video for the Military Touch Movement (MTM) anthem, ‘Chekeche’.

“The idea with this video was to have each artists’ personality showcased. As you know this is the first MTM video with everyone involved and we were looking to bring out the artistry of each member in a fun and exciting way,” said Blaqs explaining the concept of the video.

Scripting has been one of the major talking points amongst many on social media, with a host saying Blaqs has not been able to come up with good scripts after ‘Bhachura’ and ‘Wachu Want’.

However for this offering which was shot in one day at two separate locations, the video script was spot on and coherent from start to end.

On how he develops his scripts, he said, “The original script for any video I do is the song itself. I first listen to it and get an understanding of what the artist was trying to say.

“From there on, I then start to develop how the story-line from the audio can be best interpreted in motion pictures.

“The second stage is very for me as the director, as some artists want to do video for various reasons.

“Some wanna do videos to make a statement whilst others wanna clear some misconceptions about themselves. As a director, you need to capture all that.”

Blaqs also had some words for his critics saying, “You will never see a dog barking at a stationary car but at a moving one.

“So people will always talk, but it is only those that are doing something that are talked about.

“So the more they talk, the more progress I will be making.

“Those saying that the Chekeche video lacks a solid concept, they are free to discuss. I’m happy with the results. We accomplished what we set out to do. Thanks to those who love and support the video”